Overwatch 2 High Roller Challenge Guide: Where is the Balcony of Maison Borsa on Circuit Royal?

With the new Battle Pass system, there are a plethora of challenges, ranging from daily, to weekly, competitive, and seasonal challenges. With each one completed, you’ll earn a sizeable amount of XP that will help you complete this Battle Pass faster. One of the seasonal challenges is “High Roller.” You have to earn 5 eliminations on the balcony of Maison Borsa on Circuit Royal in Overwatch 2, but where is it? Find out here.

Where is the Balcony of Maison Borsa on Circuit Royal in Overwatch 2?

This is an Escort map with a payload. The attackers will have to escort the race car while the defenders have to stop it from moving forward. However, your point of interest does not come until the attacking team hits the first checkpoint. From here, the payload will start to move on an incline, followed by a U-turn. On that turn, you’ll see your point of interest, the Maison Borsa.

This area is more easily accessed by the defending team since its entrance is closer to their spawn. As an attacker, you can use it as a vantage point to pick off defenders who are preventing the point from moving. It’ll be easier to use a character like Widowmaker or Sojourn who can jump up to elevated areas with ease. Depending on the location of the payload, this area will only be an optimal spot when it’s making that turn.

The challenge is to get an Elimination, so that means you only have to damage an enemy who gets eliminated just enough so that it counts for you. It does not have to be a Solo Kill.

You may also want to avoid using characters like Pharah. While she can easily access this balcony, you’re most likely going to be hovering around in the air. Unless you’re standing on it and picking off your enemies with her rockets, go ahead. Flying around it may not count.

Like many other challenges, this cannot be completed in a Custom Game or a Practice Vs AI match. It has to be either in Quickplay or Competitive. It should be easy enough to passively get, especially since you have a whole Battle Pass season to do so.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.