Overwatch 2 Lantern Lit: How to Crouch at the Lantern for 6 Seconds While the Ghost is Active in Wrath of the Bride

Now that spooky season is right on our doorstep, you may be working your way through the Overwatch 2 Halloween event that is going currently happening inside the game. As you do your best to spot a wicked banshee or discover the fate of a terror past during the Wrath of the Bride, you may find that sometimes the simplest tasks are the most difficult to complete.

As you make your way through this arcade frenzy in the world of Overwatch, you’ll find that you have been tasked with crouching beneath an unlit lantern for 6 seconds. This proves to be one of the most difficult tasks in the game, because you may not be exactly sure where to find it. Let’s dive right in and do our best to find out where this unlit lantern is in Overwatch 2!

How To Crouch Beneath The Unlit Lantern In Overwatch 2

As you make your way through this exciting PVE event, you and your friends are going to need to battle some epic foes to make sure you can escape unscathed. After emerging victorious against the Gargoyle and Summoner, you may hope that you’ve got a moment to breathe and collect yourselves before the next big thing happens. Sadly, this is not the case.

As soon as Ashe blows the doors to the castle to smithereens, you’ll need to face off against Sigma, aka The Ghost. You’ll find after you’ve entered the castle and made your way upstairs, you’ll see this monstrous figure looming while waiting to take you down. If you are fast enough, you’ll be able to zip right past him, and you’ll eventually come across a small, unlit lantern.

As all of the other lanterns have been lit up to this point, there may be a reason why this one is not lit. Maybe you should crouch underneath it for around 6 seconds to see if something happens. Once you have done this, the lantern will spring to life, and you’ll see the text ‘Challenge Complete: Lantern Lit’ appear in the corner of your screen. Now, get to work at taking Sigma down for the count.

Making sure that you’ve got a group of friends to play with is key to making this challenge more exciting than ever. With the ability to play with them no matter the console that they’re on, you’ll be able to bring everyone along for this wild ride. Make sure that you’re in the proper mood and spirit with some of the best Halloween Skins in the game!

- This article was updated on October 26th, 2022