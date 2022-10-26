Overwatch 2 Ominous Portent – How to Witness All 7 Banshee Moments in Wraith of the Bride

If you’re looking to unlock a special new voice line for Kiriko in Overwatch 2, you and your team are going to need to push through the terror known as Ominous Portent. However, with it being one of the most difficult challenges in the game so far, you may be wondering what you’re doing wrong and why you may not be able to complete it.

As you work your way through the Wrath of the Bride event currently happening inside of the world of this hotly anticipated sequel, you’ll need to work together with your team to spot an unfamiliar face in the shadows before you complete a level. But, how do you make this happen? Let’s dive right in and find out how to properly complete the “Witness 7 Banshee Moments” challenge in Overwatch 2!

Where To Find The Banshee in Overwatch 2 During Wrath of The Bride Event

If you’re new to the game, the first thing that you’re going to need to do is unlock Arcade Mode, which will require you to play at least 15 Quick Play Matches in the game. This may take a little bit of time, so make sure that you’re prepared with your favorite character to cause some chaos quickly. After you have unlocked Arcade Mode in this Halloween event, you’ll be ready to jump right in.

You’ll want to then select the Wrath of the Bride mode, where you’ll also be able to complete different tasks such as uncovering the fate of a terror past and disturbing a certain guest in the tavern. However, as you make your way through this excellent little story event, you may find it hard to complete the Omnious Portent event, especially since it doesn’t offer much in the way of hints.

You’ll just need to keep working your way through the story until you come across a Key that is required to open the Rampart gate that lets you move onto the next area. Do not pick up this key yet, as you won’t be able to complete this mission if you do. This may not be easy if you’re playing with strangers, so try your best to get a group of friends together for this task.

Once you have reached this area, you’ll just need to search the area that you’re in. The Banshee does not have any set spawning points, but if any person on your team is spooked by her, it counts as a view for you. You’ll just need to keep exploring until 7 viewings have been completed, and you’re treated with the text Challenge Complete: Ominous Portent.

Once you have completed this challenge, you’ll unlock the special Tarot Reader voice line for the newest hero in the game, Kiriko. You’ll also have the privilege to say that you’ve completed the most difficult task in the Wrath of the Bride event, which is something that you can wear with pride. While you may not get any free skins during this event, there is still plenty of fun to be had!

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.