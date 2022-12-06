Overwatch 2 Tunnel Tactics Guide: How to Earn 5 Eliminations in the Tunnel Area in Shambali

A new season of Overwatch 2 means new challenges to earn XP! These aren’t your simple things like ‘earn X amount of damage’ or ‘win X number of games with a support character’. Some things are more specific and don’t give you much guidance. With the new map, Shambali, out, there are some map-specific challenges to do here. The Tunnel Tactics challenge tasks you to earn 5 eliminations in the Tunnel Area of Shambali. Here’s how to do that.

How to Earn 5 Eliminations in the Tunnel Area in Shambali

First, you have to know where this Tunnel Area is on the map. This is in the second section after the Payload reaches its first destination. If you missed your chance in getting the Beyond Repair challenge, you can make up for it by doing this one.

Basically, this whole second section is considered to be in the Tunnel Area. To ensure that your 5 eliminations actually count for the challenge, it’s best to be physically inside the place. If there are rocks or scaffolding above you, you’re in the right area. Attackers and defenders have an equal opportunity in snagging the 5 needed for the challenge to unlock.

Of course, if you’re playing a support Hero, it might be a bit more difficult in getting this. Unless you land a few potshots while your DPS or Tank Heroes do the rest, it’ll still count. An elimination in Overwatch 2 counts as you contributing towards a kill. You do not need to get a solo kill in doing so.

Now with this challenge out of the way, you’re going to get yourself a nice boost toward XP gains for your battle pass! That’ll be even more exciting if you’re working your way toward unlocking Ramattra.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022