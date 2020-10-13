Unlike most horror games, Phasmophobia is all about multiplayer. Some missions can be completed by yourself, but they’ll be much harder than if you have a friend or two by your side. But as the game is brand new and developed by just one person, it can be a little tough to figure out how everything works. Getting into a party isn’t too tough though, so let’s explain how to play with friends in co-op in Phasmophobia.

How to Play with Friends in Co-op

As you load up your first few games in Phasmophobia you will likely be alone or need to join random groups of people to get a full team of four. You can always go in solo or in teams of two or three, but the full four person team is ideal for almost any map or mission. Whether you’re playing with friends or with random players you will want to make sure you have set up your mic, which will also help you talk to ghosts which is a big part of the game. Once that’s all set here’s how to get into an actual party.

To join a match and play with friends just decide who is going to start the server and have them choose Public or Private depending on if you want others to be able to join. Public will add the game to the online list, letting anyone find it and jump in. So if you have four players you probably want to go Private which will give you a code to share with your friends. Once the game is up the code will be displayed in the top right of the screen. Whoever is in the lobby should share this with all the other players.

Once you have that just select “Join Private Game” and enter the code to join them in the lobby. And that’s how to play with friends in co-op in Phasmophobia.