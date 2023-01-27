Pokemon GO Blitzle Spotlight Hour – Schedule, Shiny Chances, & Perfect IVs

Trainers hoping to pad their pockets full of powerful Pokemon love when Spotlight Hour rolls around, as they’ll have a full hour to capture as many Pokemon as possible. Each week, a new Pokemon is given the chance to shine and showcase its powers, and it looks like Blitzle is ready to steal the show this time around.

But, for players that have never encountered a Spotlight Hour, or may need a quick refresher as to when it takes place, finding out everything to know about these events is key to enjoying them. Let’s clear some space out of our Inventory Bag and get ready to get into the world to capture countless Blitzle before this event is done!

Pokemon GO Blitzle Spotlight Hour Schedule & Bonus

Gamers hoping to find as many of these Electric-type Ponies out in the wild will want to clear some time from their schedule on January 31 from 6:00pm until 7:00pm Local Time. Every week, these events take place on Tuesday during that normal time frame, so Trainers have ample time after work to gather as many as possible.

Players that have found themselves catching too many Pokemon lately may want to hold on before transferring those that they don’t need, as the bonus during this particular Spotlight Hour happens to be x2 Transfer Candy. This is a great perk for those hoping to power up or evolve their favorite monsters, as they’ll get double the reward for the same task.

Can Blitzle Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

For trainers obsessed with Shiny Hunting, Spotlight Hour is one of the best times of the week. Due to the enhanced spawn rate for the particular Pokemon that is showcased during these events, there is normally a higher chance for a Shiny version of that Pokemon to appear. But, does Blitzle have their Shiny data added to the game yet?

Yes, they do, and players that are hoping to find some of the best shiny Pokemon in the game will have a blast when they’re hunting down this pocket monster. While Blitzle is normally a dark gray color, Shiny Blitzle takes on a blue hue which helps them stand out from the crowd a bit more than normal.

While they may not offer any competitive advantage in battle, gamers that are hoping to see their favorite Pokemon in a new light will love the new look a Shiny gives them. Trainers that have never encountered a Shiny before should keep their eyes peeled at the start of an encounter for a flash of stars, alongside an icon next to their name to signal that they are Shiny.

Is Blitzle Worth It? – Perfect IV Stats in Pokemon GO

Players hoping to add a powerful Pokemon to their team shouldn’t overlook Blitzle, as they have a fair Attack stat that can help keep Pokemon at bay, as well as a fair amount of Stamina to last longer in a Gym Battle. While their Defense is lacking, players that can pack a punch with Blitzle won’t need to worry much about taking hits.

Max CP: 882

Max HP: 113

Attack: 118

Defense: 64

Stamina: 128

Gamers hoping to gather as many Blitzle as possible, alongside countless other Pokemon should think about investing in an Auto Catcher before the next big event. Not only will they be able to spin PokeStops and Gyms without removing their phone from their pocket, but they’ll also have a better chance of capturing more Pokemon without doing a thing. Gamers that have used their PokeCoins to pad their Pokemon Storage can get many more Blitzle this way, or any other Pokemon out there in the future!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023