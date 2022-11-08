Pokemon GO Croagunk Spotlight Hour: Shiny Chances, Bonuses & More

Gamers ready to find plenty of this toxic toad in Pokemon GO will have their chance very soon. With the upcoming Spotlight Hour highlighting this angry amphibian, gamers will have a better chance than ever to get as many as they could need.

However, is there a chance that Croagunk can be Shiny, and is it a good addition to your team? Let’s get into the details, and find out everything you’ll need to know about Croagunk in the upcoming Spotlight Hour! Thankfully, we won’t need to get our feet wet by chasing this beast into the local lakes.

Pokemon GO: Croagunk Spotlight Hour Schedule & Bonuses

Gamers ready to get this unique creature will want to clear their schedule on November 8 from 6:00pm until 7:00pm Local Time to find as many as they can in the wild. Making sure that they have plenty of Pokeballs and tons of storage space will be key to making this a successful Spotlight Hour.

Gamers that are partaking in this event will also have the ability to earn x2 Catch XP, giving them a chance to boost their trainer level quicker. If you’re in the lower ranks still, Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to unlock plenty of XP to get you to the next level quickly.

Can Croagunk Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

For those that are fans of Shiny Pokemon, Spotlight Hour can be one of the best times of the week. This is no exception, as Croagunk does have a Shiny variant available in the game! Players will want to keep their eyes peeled for a light teal version of this monster, along with a flash of lights at the beginning of an encounter.

While they offer no buffs in combat, players like Shiny Pokemon due to their rarity. Being able to find one in the wild is an exhilarating feeling, and with the enhanced spawn rates during Spotlight Hour, it’s easier than ever before to get your hands on one of these special monsters.

Croagunk Perfect IV Stats

For those looking to add a Fighting/Poison-type to their team, Croagunk is a great option. While in their initial form, they’ll do a great job of handling their own. But, as players have a chance to evolve it into Toxicroak, that’s where the true potential lies. However, for lower-tier cups, Croagunk is an excellent option to have on your team, with a great Attack and Stamina stat to boot.

Max CP: 952

Max HP: 117

Attack: 116

Defense: 76

Stamina: 134

With this event right around the corner, you’ll only need to wait a short time before jumping right into the Greedy Gluttons festivities. Finding plenty of Pokemon, alongside a great bonus, is something that all players look forward to. With the Ultra Beast Guzzlord making its debut in the game, preparing yourself for battle will help you bring plenty home to add to your collection.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022