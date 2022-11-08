Pokemon GO: Greedy Gluttons Event, Start Time, Spawns, Everything We Know

With the first major event of November happening in Pokemon GO, players will have their first chance to get a brand-new Ultra Beast. Alongside this massive monster, a fan-favorite has finally earned its shiny variant to debut during this new event. Players have plenty to look forward to as they work on taking down Guzzlord in Raids, including bonuses and enhanced spawns.

Who will players see more of, and what kind of bonuses are in store for them? Plus, what’s this that we’ve heard about a particular event including widgets on your phone? Grab your friends and some Pokeballs, and get out into the world to enjoy this special event!

Pokemon GO: Greedy Gluttons Schedule & Bonuses

For players eager to get into the action, they’ll have from November 9 at 10:00am until November 17 at 8:00pm Local Time to enjoy the festivities. With all the different Pokemon that will be spawning and tasks to accomplish, players will want to ensure they’ve devoted some time to this event.

There is also a new bonus for players to help along their Pokemon Journey, with a chance to decrease the hatching time for eggs. Here is the bonus players can look forward to during the Greedy Gluttons Event:

1/2 Hatch Distance on 3 Eggs when using iOS or Android Widgets

Enhanced Spawn Rates For Pokemon

As players explore the world around them, they will see plenty of enhanced spawn rates for specific Pokemon, giving them a chance to add them to their collection or finally evolve a monster that has been sitting in their box for a while. Keep your eyes peeled for these Pokemon while you’re out in the world:

Alolan Rattata

Alolan Raticate

Golbat

Swinub

Pelipper

Gulpin

Bidoof

Bibarel

Skwovet

Lickitung

Snorlax

Swalot

Hatchable Pokemon During Greedy Gluttons

For those looking to take advantage of the Widget Bonus during this event, players will have a chance for a few excellent Pokemon that come from 7km eggs. As you get out and about, you’ll only need to walk 3.5km to have a chance at hatching these Pokemon:

Cherubi

Gible

Munchlax

Raids During Greedy Gluttons In Pokemon GO

For players looking to flex their combat skills, taking on monsters in Raids is one of the easiest ways to make this happen. As long as you have the proper team ready to go, gamers will have a great chance to unlock and capture some beastly Pokemon. While working around town, make sure to spin and check Gyms for these monsters inside:

1-Star Raids

Mankey

Swinub

Spoink

Tepig

3-Star Raids

Snorlax

Mawile

Swalot

Sharpedo

5-Star Raids

Guzzlord

Mega Raids

Shiny Pokemon Debut During Greedy Gluttons

For the first time, players will be able to get Shiny Munchlax as a Pokemon. This shiny will also transfer over to Snorlax when evolved, giving gamers a chance to have a new form of their favorite Pokemon. While it may not be immediately noticeable, a subtle color change can be more than enough for some gamers, but it won’t make its way onto our best shiny Pokemon list anytime soon.

If this is the first time you’ve encountered a Shiny Pokemon, you’ll want to keep an eye on the beginning of the encounter. Players will see a flash of stars available, alongside an icon next to their name showcasing that they are Shiny.

Making sure that you’re prepared is one of the hardest parts of these special events, so finding plenty of Pokeballs before hunting for these monsters gives players a chance to capture plenty of them. Having the best accessories around before jumping in can help, especially if you’ve got the storage space to handle all these new creatures.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022