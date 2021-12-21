Pokémon Go Cubchoo Spotlight Hour Guide: Shiny, Bonuses, Tips

Pokémon GO is rounding out a packed December with one last present in the form of an upcoming Spotlight Hour event for the tiny polar bear Pokémon Cubchoo. This loveable Ice-type Pokémon will spawn in massive numbers during the Spotlight Hour event, and players will also be treated to a 2x Catch Candy bonus throughout the period.

In this guide, we’ll break down when the Cubchoo Spotlight Hour takes place in Pokémon GO, how you can take part, and whether you’ll be able to get your hands on an elusive Shiny type throughout the event.

When is Cubchoo Spotlight Hour in Pokémon Go?

Cubchoo Spotlight Hour takes place in Pokémon GO from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time on Tuesday 28, December. For this hour, the world of Pokémon will become an arctic safari, with the Ice-type spawning in droves wherever you are. Be sure to make the most of the 2x Catch Candy bonus so you can quickly evolve your best Cubchoo into a powerful Beartic, Cubchoo’s more intimidating evolved form.

Can Cubchoo be Shiny?

For the upcoming Spotlight Hour, Cubchoo can appear as Shiny in the world of Pokémon GO. Due to the sheer number of spawning Pokémon, you’ll have as good a chance as any, but there are ways of boosting your likelihood if you’re a Shiny hunting trainer.

Keep any Incense or Lure Modules you have until the Spotlight Hour and use them together to send spawn rates into overdrive. Then encounter as many Cubchoo as you can during the sixty minutes of the Spotlight Hour event. If you have a Glacial Lure, this will be even more effective, bringing in more Ice-types, and therefore more Cubchoo, to a Pokéstop near you.

Pokémon GO is available now on Android and iOS.