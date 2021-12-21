Pokémon Go Cubchoo Spotlight Hour Guide: Shiny, Bonuses, Tips

Cubchoo comes out of hibernation for this special Spotlight Hour.

December 21st, 2021 by Connor Christie

Cubchoo-December-2021-Spotlight-Hour-Pokemon-GO

Pokémon GO is rounding out a packed December with one last present in the form of an upcoming Spotlight Hour event for the tiny polar bear Pokémon Cubchoo. This loveable Ice-type Pokémon will spawn in massive numbers during the Spotlight Hour event, and players will also be treated to a 2x Catch Candy bonus throughout the period.

In this guide, we’ll break down when the Cubchoo Spotlight Hour takes place in Pokémon GO, how you can take part, and whether you’ll be able to get your hands on an elusive Shiny type throughout the event.

When is Cubchoo Spotlight Hour in Pokémon Go?

Cubchoo Spotlight Hour takes place in Pokémon GO from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time on Tuesday 28, December. For this hour, the world of Pokémon will become an arctic safari, with the Ice-type spawning in droves wherever you are. Be sure to make the most of the 2x Catch Candy bonus so you can quickly evolve your best Cubchoo into a powerful Beartic, Cubchoo’s more intimidating evolved form.

Can Cubchoo be Shiny?

For the upcoming Spotlight Hour, Cubchoo can appear as Shiny in the world of Pokémon GO. Due to the sheer number of spawning Pokémon, you’ll have as good a chance as any, but there are ways of boosting your likelihood if you’re a Shiny hunting trainer.

Keep any Incense or Lure Modules you have until the Spotlight Hour and use them together to send spawn rates into overdrive. Then encounter as many Cubchoo as you can during the sixty minutes of the Spotlight Hour event. If you have a Glacial Lure, this will be even more effective, bringing in more Ice-types, and therefore more Cubchoo, to a Pokéstop near you.

For more on Pokémon GO, see our list of promo codes for this December before they run out. Or, if you’re still struggling to power up Pokéstops effectively, see our guide for getting the most out of this recently added feature.

Pokémon GO is available now on Android and iOS.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Pokemon GO Promo Codes List (December 2021)
Just like most free-to-play mobile games, there are a ton of Pokemon GO promo codes that you can redeem for...
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO Winter Holiday 2021 Event – Can Cryogonal Be Shiny?
We've got some bad news for you.
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO Community Day December 2021 Timed Research Rewards & Tasks
Pokémon GO closes out the year with Community Day.
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO Community Day December 2021 – Special Research Story Rewards and Tasks
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Roblox Promo Codes List (December 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO – How to Beat Giovanni (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO How to Beat Arlo, Cliff and Sierra (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy