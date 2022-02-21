Pokemon Go Defense Forme Deoxys Raid Hour: Shiny Chance, Weaknesses, Counters

Defense Forme Deoxys has arrived in Pokemon Go and it has a Raid Hour. Naturally, you’re wondering when the Raid Hour is, if Defense Forme Deoxys can be shiny, and what its weaknesses and counters are. You’ve come to the right place. Here are all the answers pertaining to the Defense Forme Deoxys Raid Hour in Pokemon Go.

Defense Forme Deoxys Raid Hour Schedule

The Defense Forme Deoxys Raid Hour is on Wednesday, February 23, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. It is the last Raid Hour in the month of February, but far from the last event of the year. After you’ve got your Defense Forme Deoxys from the Raid Hour, get ready for the major all-day Tour: Johto event.

Can Defense Forme Deoxys Be Shiny?

Yes, along with all of its other formes, Defense Forme Deoxys can be shiny. And while Normal and Attack Forme Deoxys have come and gone from the Five Star Raids, the Defense Forme Deoxys will stay in the Five Star Raid up until Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., so there are plenty of opportunities to catch your shiny Deoxys. After that, Speed Forme Deoxys will take its place until March 1, 2022.

Defense Forme Deoxys Weaknesses in Pokemon Go

In order to catch Defense Forme Deoxys, you’ll need to know his weaknesses. With the knowledge that Defense Forme Deoxys is a Psychic-type Pokemon in mind, here are its weaknesses:

Bug-type Pokemon

Ghost-type Pokemon

Dark-type Pokemon

Defense Forme Deoxys Counters in Pokemon Go

Now that we know the weaknesses of Defense Forme Deoxys, we now know what type of Pokemon we need to take it down in the Raid Hour. Here are some recommended counter Pokemon to use in a Raid:

Pinsir (Bug) Fast Attack: Bug Bite (Bug), Fury Cutter (Bug) Charged Attack: X-Scissor (Bug)

Gengar (Ghost/Poison) Fast Attack: Hex (Ghost), Lick (Ghost), Shadow Claw (Ghost) Charged Attack: Shadow Ball (Ghost), Shadow Punch (Ghost)

Mega Houndoom (Dark/Fire) Fast Attack: Snarl (Dark) Charged Attack: Crunch (Dark), Foul Play (Dark)

Absol (Dark) Fast Attack: Snarl (Dark) Charged Attack: Dark Pulse (Dark), Megahorn (Bug), Payback (Dark)



And that is everything you need to know when it comes to getting a Defense Forme Deoxys in the Raid Hour in Pokemon Go. Be sure to check out our other Pokemon Go guides for things like two free Raid Passes per day and more. Good luck out there Trainers!

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2022