Pokemon Go Festival of Colors Guide: Spawns, Schedule, Bonuses, and More

The next event in Season of Alola in Pokemon GO is Festival of Colors. Much has come with Season of Alola including the Gritty and Glacial Special Research, new Pokemon like Tapu Koko, and much more. The Festival of Colors is the newest event in Pokemon GO that offers even more new and exciting things. Without further adieu, here is everything you need to know about the Festival of Colors in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Festival of Colors Start Time and Date

Festival of Colors takes place on Tuesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. local time and goes until Sunday, March 20 at 8 p.m. local time. Though some events in Pokemon GO only last a day, Festival of Colors lasts for less than a week, so make sure you take advantage of everything available at this time.

Festival of Colors Oricorio Debut

Oricorio is making its debut in the Festival of Colors event. What makes Oricorio, the dancing Pokemon, even more special is that, like Flabebe during Valentine’s Day, different versions of Oricorio will be exclusively available in different parts of the world. Here is everything you need to know about Oricorio:

Oricorio (Baile) – Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

– Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Oricorio (Pom-Pom) – Appearing in the Americas

– Appearing in the Americas Oricorio (Pa’u) – Appearing in African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean islands

– Appearing in African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean islands Oricorio (Sensu) – Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region

Festival of Colors Spawns

Of course, a Pokemon GO event wouldn’t be complete with an update to the Pokemon that appear more frequently in the wild. Here are those Pokemon:

An asterisk means it can be shiny.

Drowzee*

Horsea*

Gligar*

Slugma*

Taillow*

Trapinch*

Turtwig*

Croagunk*

Fletchling*]

Your region’s Oricorio

Beautifly

Dustox

Alomomola*

Festival of Colors Field Research

Certain Field Research will reward you with Venusaur Mega Energy, Charizard Mega Energy, or Blastoise Mega Energy. Here are all of the Pokemon available through Field Research:

An asterisk means it can be shiny.

Bulbasaur*

Squirtle*

Charmander*

Grimer (Alola)*

Castform*

Castform (Sunny)

Castform (Rainy)*

Castform (Snowy)

Burmy (Plant)*

Burmy (Sand)*

Burmy (Trash)*

Your region’s Oricorio

Festival of Colors Event Bonus

Unlike other events, Festival of Colors doesn’t have too many event bonuses but the ones that it does have are good. Here are the event bonuses during Festival of Colors:

Lure Modules will last three hours.

Taking a few snapshots each day will spawn a Pokemon.

There will be a free avatar item for all players to receive during the event too. They are black and white shirts with a splash of smokey multicolor.

There will also be a Collector’s Challenge that when completed awards you with 20,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and an encounter with your region’s Oricorio. To stay in the loop, check out our Pokemon GO guides.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.