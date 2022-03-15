Pokemon GO Growlithe Spotlight Hour: Can Growlithe Be Shiny?

Growlithe is the Pokemon in this week’s Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour. Growlithe is the third Spotlight Hour Pokemon in the month of March with two more after it. There is a lot that makes Growlithe special in Pokemon GO, so let’s jump right in. Here is everything you need to know about the Growlithe Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon Go Growlite Spotlight Hour Schedule

Growlithe, the dog-like Fire-type Pokemon, has its Spotlight Hour during the same time as every other Spotlight Hour. As a reminder, Spotlight Hours take place on Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. That means that the Growlithe Spotlight Hour takes place on Tuesday, March 15, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. While Growlithe is one of the cutest “best boy” Pokemon out there, it also has something special up its sleeve.

Can Growlithe Be Shiny?

The best part of the Growlithe Spotlight Hour is that Growlithe can be shiny. Instead of the typical orange and black tiger dog that Growlithe is, the shiny version is yellow and black. What makes things extra interesting is that you can evolve shiny Growlithe into shiny Arcanine with 50 Candy. Note that the shiny chance isn’t increased during the Growlithe Spotlight Hour, but Growlithe itself has an increased appearance rate meaning the odds of catching a shiny Growlithe are better than ever.

With some of the Hisuian Pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus appearing in Pokemon GO, you may be wondering if we are getting a Hisuian Growlithe any time soon. The answer to that is no, we aren’t getting Hisuian Growlithe in Pokemon GO with this Spotlight Hour. However, that doesn’t mean that Hisuian Growlithe will never come to Pokemon GO. We have our fingers crossed that it will come to Pokemon GO sooner than later.

Growlithe Spotlight Hour Bonuses

Every Spotlight Hour has a special bonus to utilize through the hour. For the Growlithe Spotlight Hour, the bonus is 2x Catch Stardust. While Candy and XP are great and a frequent bonus for Spotlight Hours, Stardust is one of the most useful and hard-to-farm materials in Pokemon GO. So, whether you want to catch a shiny Growlithe, get enough Growlithe to evolve it into a shiny Arcanine, or just want to farm Stardust, the Growlithe Spotlight Hour is not one to miss. For all things Pokemon GO, including the new Festival of Colors event, check out our Pokemon GO guides.

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.