Pokémon GO – How To Catch Kanto Regional Exclusives Anywhere

Pokémon GO just held one of the largest events that it has ever done this past weekend with Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto. While not quite at the level of Pokémon GO Fest, the one day event was massive with tons for players to do. One of the best elements of the event was the ability to catch all of the Kanto regional exclusives, Mr. Mime, Kangaskhan, Farfetch’d and Tauros, all around the world for the one day. While the event is over, Niantic has decided to give people a chance to get these regional exclusives again for a limited time.

How To Catch Kanto Regional Exclusives Anywhere

Regional exclusive Pokémon are special ones that are only able to be caught in certain parts of the world outside of certain events. For the Kanto region, the four aforementioned Pokémon are regional exclusives. Mr. Mime is exclusive to parts of Europe, Kangaskhan is exclusive to Australia, Farfetch’d is exclusive to parts of Asia, and Tauros is exclusive to most of the United States.

During Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, you could find any of these four in raids anywhere in the world. This additional time with the regionals is related to raids, but it’s going to require you to go through some hoops to pull it off. That is because while these four Pokémon are back in raids, they are only available in raids in the area in which they normally spawn.

The good news is that this means that anybody can technically still access these Pokémon thanks to the magic of the Remote Raid Pass. The downside though is that you will need to get an invite from someone in those areas to have a chance at them. Thankfully, there are plenty of groups online and apps just for that reason that can help you get invited to raids from across the world.

The same rules apply to these raids, so make sure to check out our guides on how to catch Mr. Mime, Kangaskhan, Farfetch’d, and Tauros for the best counters against each of them.

These regional exclusives will only be available in raids in their natural regions through March 1 at 8 am local time. Take advantage of this opportunity that is hardly ever seen in Pokémon GO.