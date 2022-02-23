Pokemon Go: How to Catch Shiny Gyarados During Tour Johto

During Tour: Johto, Trainers will have an exclusive shot at catching shiny Gyarados in Pokemon Go. There will be so much for Trainers to participate in and enjoy during the Tour: Johto event, but you won’t want to miss catching shiny Gyarados. The event takes place on February 26, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. Here is how to get yourself a shiny Gyarados during Tour: Johto in Pokemon Go.

How to Catch Shiny Gyarados in Tour: Johto

The way to ensure catching shiny Gyarados during the Tour: Johto event is through Special Research. The Special Research will be event-exclusive, so this will be the only time you’ll be able to confidently catch shiny Gyarados. Whether you are just starting your shiny collection or you’ve been looking for a way to catch shiny Gyarados for a while, this is your ticket.

Speaking of tickets, Trainers will only have access to the Tour: Johto Special Research if they purchase an in-game ticket. The Tour: Johto tickets cost US$11.99 and Trainers will need to choose between the Gold or Silver versions. There are also so many other bonuses, events, and wild Pokemon to catch during the event itself, so if you really make a day of it, the Tour: Johto ticket is a no-brainer.

It has not been confirmed what the event exclusive Special Research is to get an encounter with shiny Gyarados, but we will keep you updated once we know. For now, all you need to know is that completing the Special Research gets you an encounter with shiny Gyarados as well as unlocking the Masterwork Research story.

What is the Masterwork Research Story in Pokemon Go?

The Masterwork Research story in Pokemon Go gives Trainers the opportunity to encounter and catch both Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh. Both of these Johto legendary Pokemon have been captured by Team Go Rocket and have been corrupted into Apex Shadow versions of themselves. The Masterwork Research story is meant to take a while to complete and will remain active for Trainers who unlocked it during Tour: Johto.

Again, in order to unlock the Masterwork Research story, you need to complete the Special Research during Tour: Johto which conveniently gives you a chance at shiny Gyarados.

Now you know how to catch yourself shiny Gyarados during Tour: Johto in Pokemon Go which will put you on track to get Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh through the Masterwork Research story. For all of your Pokemon Go needs, check out our Pokemon Go guides.

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2022