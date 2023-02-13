Pokemon GO – How To Evolve Floette & Can It Be Shiny?

Trainers across the globe have been seeing an influx of Floette popping up in their Pokemon GO worlds, and they couldn’t be happier. It feels like a sign that spring is on the way, so players may not need to bundle up as much when they are heading out into the world any longer. But, one of the most challenging parts of this particular Pokemon isn’t the capture method.

Rather, it’s how to evolve this adorable little flower Pokemon into its more powerful, final evolution, Florges. Thankfully, once you learn the process, it’s not as horrifying as it may sound, but let’s get right into the details and start working towards a powerful Grass/Fairy-type Pokemon in our favorite mobile game!

How To Evolve Floette Into Florges In Pokemon GO

With an excellent design and some great stats, it’s easy to see why gamers would want Florges on their team. However, the evolution process to get this Pokemon is a bit different than normal, as players won’t just be able to toss Candy at it and hope that it evolves. There is a little bit of work that needs to be put in first before Trainers can add this plant to their team.

The first thing that gamers will need to do is add Floette as their buddy. After this, they’ll need to earn 20 Buddy Hearts, which can be achieved in a few different ways:

Walking together

Giving them treats

Battle with them

Play with them

Take pictures with them

Visit new places with them

Once players have achieved a total of 20 Buddy hearts with their new favorite Pokemon, the full evolution unlock will be available. After this, players will still need to fork over 100 Flabebe Candy for the evolution to take place. For dedicated players, this process should take about 2 days or so, with 10 hearts achievable per day.

Can Floette Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

Players love the idea of a Shiny Hunt, and while these monsters may not have any sort of competitive advantage in these games, the idea of finding a Pokemon with a unique color scheme is quite exciting. However, in Pokemon GO, certain Pokemon do have their Shiny data in the game, while other Pokemon do not.

It seems that the Flabebe line is one of those that does not have a Shiny variant available in this world, but that’s okay! There’s a chance that this particular family of plant Pokemon will receive their Shiny variants in the future, but today is not that day.

For gamers hoping to capture as many Flabebe and Floette as possible, investing in an Auto Catcher may be a great option. Being able to find and catch Pokemon without needing to bring the phone out of your pocket is quite nice, and gives gamers the perfect chance to beef up their Pokemon collection in the future.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023