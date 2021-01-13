Pokémon GO – Is the ‘Straight to the Top, Machop!’ Ticket Worth it?

Machop Community Day is just around the corner in Pokémon GO, and while there’s a lot to enjoy during the event the big question on everyone’s mind is whether to buy the Straight to the Top, Machop! ticket or not. At least, that’s the question if you haven’t already qualified to receive one via other methods. It’s all a bit confusing, so we’ve broken it all down to try to explain our answer. Is the Straight to the Top, Machop! ticket worth it in Pokémon GO? Should you buy the Machop Community Day ticket? Keep reading to find out.

Is the Straight to the Top, Machop! Ticket Worth it?

Just like previous Community Day Special Research tickets, the Straight to the Top, Machop! ticket costs just $1. For that dollar it offers players a multi-step Special Research quest with a short story and a lot of rewards. We’ll update this guide with those rewards when we know them, but for now we will be speculating based on previous Community Day tickets like this.

However, one thing to note is that if you buy the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket by midnight on January 13th (so, today) then you will get this ticket and the one for February’s Roselia Community Day at no additional charge. So check those out to see if that’s the best way, but if you’re considering buying the Straight to the Top, Machop! ticket by itself we’ll break it down below.

Based on previous Community Day tickets you can expect to get a lot of solid rewards out of the Straight to the Top, Machop! Special Research quest. These should include Poké Balls, dozens of Machop Candy, thousands of Stardust and XP, an assortment of berries and Rare Candy, Incense, a Poffin, a Rocket Radar, and encounters with Machop and Machamp. All of this for just $1 does seem worth it, if you are a hardcore player wanting to power up and use Machamp in battles either for raids or PvP.

We’ll be able to share more when we have the full set of tasks and rewards, but based on previous CD events the answer to is the Straight to the Top, Machop! ticket worth it in Pokémon GO is a yes for most players. Of course, it’s a better value if you can buy the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket instead, before the bonus expires, but even after that the rewards during Machop Community Day should be worth your money.