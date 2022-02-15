Pokemon GO Koffing Spotlight Hour Guide: Shiny Chance, Bonuses, Tips

A new Spotlight Hour in Pokemon Go is almost here, and this time it is for Koffing. The event takes place on February 15, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Here to answer all of your Koffing questions, let’s dive right in.

Can Koffing in Pokemon Go Be Shiny?

Yes, Koffing in Pokemon Go can be Shiny. So for all of you Shiny collectors out there, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to get out there and get your Shiny Koffing. While Shiny rates won’t be boosted during this event, the sheer number of Koffings will be, meaning that your chances of catching a Shiny Koffin are higher than ever. With all this in mind, this is the perfect opportunity to catch your first Koffing, harvest Koffing Candy, or catch a couple of Shiny Koffing.

Koffing Spotlight Hour in Pokemon Go

Of course, each Spotlight Hour brings a special event bonus for the hour as well. For the Koffing Spotlight Hour in Pokemon Go, the event bonus is 2x Catch XP. So whether you are out there catching as many Koffings as you can or you just want to take advantage of the Spotlight Hour, the event bonus will earn you twice the XP for catching Pokemon.

While Koffing, the Poison-type Pokemon may be on display during Spotlight Hour today, there is one more Spotlight Hour left in the month of February. Plus, if you are interested in the upcoming Tour: Johto Event in Pokemon Go (if you aren’t, you definitely should be), check out when it is, the ticket vs. nonticket features, and what version to pick.

Another extremely special surprise tacked onto the month of February, which has already been a fantastic month for Pokemon Go fans, is the reveal of Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh. These two legendary Johto Pokemon have been captured by Team Go Rocket’s Arlo and need to be captured. They are both available during the Tour: Johto Event through a Master Research line that will take time to accomplish. You may want to find out if they can be shiny or not.

And that is everything you need to know concerning the latest Pokemon Go news. Get ready and get out there in order to take full advantage of the Koffing Spotlight Hour in Pokemon Go which again takes place today, February 15, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Good luck Trainers and happy hunting!

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.