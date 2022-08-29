Pokemon GO Pidove Spotlight Hour: Can Pidove Be Shiny?

Pidove is the latest Spotlight Hour Pokemon in Pokemon GO. With a new season about to begin, this is the last Spotlight Hour for August and Season of Go. Whether you have been looking to catch a Pidove or you just want to take advantage of the active bonuses, here is everything you need to know about the Pidove Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO.

Pidove Spotlight Hour Schedule & Bonus

Like always, the Pidove Spotlight Hour will start on Tuesday, August 30, at 6:00 p.m. local time and end at 7:00 p.m. local time on the same day. This is always the case when it comes to Spotlight Hours. Though we know very little about Season of Light, the next season in Pokemon GO, we will keep you updated with the Spotlight Hour schedule for September once we know.

The active bonus during the Pidove Spotlight Hour is 2x Evolution XP. So, whether you are evolving your Pidove to a Tranquill and eventually an Unfezant or you are evolving other Pokemon that you have, you will get 2x Evolution XP during the Spotlight Hour.

Can Pidove Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Pidove can be shiny in Pokemon GO. If you have been eagerly waiting to catch a shiny Pidove, this Spotlight Hour is your chance. Pidove is a Normal- and Flying-type Pokemon that is cute and can eventually be pretty powerful.

Pidove Perfect IV Stats

Though Pidove isn’t the strongest Pokemon around, it does have a fairly decent Stamina stat that is useful in battle. Also, once it is evolved to an Unfezant, it is a pretty powerful Pokemon. Here are the perfect IV stats for Pidove in Pokemon GO:

Max CP: 848

848 Max HP : 120

: 120 Attack: 98

98 Defense: 80

80 Stamina: 137

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.