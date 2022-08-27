Pokemon GO Fest Finale 2022 Habitat Schedule, Spawns, and Incense Pokemon

To finish off an already excellent GO Fest event, you’ll find one final day awaits you in the world of Pokemon GO. With Ultra Beasts coming back in a big way, you’ll need to be ready for excitement, action, and battle as you do everything you can to claim as many monsters as possible, especially those that are on the paid ticket.

But, if you’re looking to get your favorite Pokemon, there will be a few things that differ during this event, compared to the previous GO Fest days. That’s where we come into play, as we are going to dive into the different habitats, spawns and Incense Pokemon that are available, so strap in and get ready for one last day of GO Fest excitement! Here’s everything you’ll need to know!

Pokemon GO Fest 22 Finale – Habitat Schedule & Spawns

If you’re looking to keep track of all of the excitement, it may be hard to do so at times. Thankfully, we are here to help you with everything you’ll need to know. One of the newest features during this Finale Event is the different Habitats that will be happening throughout the day, allowing you time to find specific Pokemon, as well as Ultra Beasts.

As you venture outside, you’ll want to make sure that you’re taking note of who you may be able to find, as well as the special Incense Pokemon that you’ll be able to track if you’ve paid for a ticket to the event.

Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa – 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Local Time

Shaymin Scarf Pikachu

Scyther

Pinsir

Sudowoodo

Hitmontop

Meditite

Anorith

Kricketot

Woobat

Karrablast

Incense Pokemon: Pheromosa

Mr. Mime (Galarian)

Pansage

Unown B

Unown G

Unown N

Unown O

Unown P

Unown S

Unown X

7km Hatchable Pokemon: Pheromosa

Mr. Mime

Scyther

Meditite

Pansage

Woobat

Karrablast

Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole – 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Local Time

Shaymin Scarf Pikachu

Machop

Geodude

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Magmar

Numel

Cranidos

Drilbur

Axew

Incense Pokemon: Buzzwole

Torkoal

Pansear

Unown B

Unown G

Unown N

Unown O

Unown P

Unown S

Unown X

7km Hatchable Pokemon: Buzzwole

Numel

Torkoal

Cranidos

Pansear

Drilbur

Axew

Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree – 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Local Time

Shaymin Scarf Pikachu

Electabuzz

Electrike

Lileep

Shinx

Burmy (Sandy)

Combee

Foongus

Joltik

Shelmet

Stunfisk

Incense Pokemon: Xurkitree

Klink

Panpour

Unown B

Unown G

Unown N

Unown O

Unown P

Unown S

Unown X

7km Hatchable Pokemon: Xurkitree

Electrike

Combee

Foongus

Klink

Shelmet

Stunfisk

Ultra Incursion: Nihilego – 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Local Time

Shaymin Scarf Pikachu

Bulbasaur

Clefairy

Tentacool

Chansey

Tangela

Omanyte

Chikorita

Turtwig

Burmy (Plant)

Munna

Frillish

Swirlix

Skrelp

Incense Pokemon: Nihilego

Tropius

Frillish

Unown B

Unown G

Unown N

Unown O

Unown P

Unown S

Unown X

You’ll also want to keep an eye peeled on the Raids that will be happening through the day, so you’ll have a chance to earn yourself some amazing Pokemon this way, with or without the paid ticket.

1-Star Raids

Pikachu

Axew

Rockruff

3-Star Raids

Snorlax

Salamence

Druddigon

Dartrix

Torracat

Brionne

5-Star Raids

Pheromosa – 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Local Time

Buzzwole – 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Local Time

Xurkitree – 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Local Time

Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa & Xurkitree – 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Local Time

And there we have it, all of the information about Pokemon you’ll be able to find in the wild during this event! Make sure that you have plenty of Pokeballs before getting into the fun, and check out our Pokemon GO Guide Section to learn the best ways to take down Buzzwole and Xurkitree, as well as the best ways to capture any of the Ultra Beasts!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.