Pokemon GO Fest Finale 2022 Habitat Schedule, Spawns, and Incense Pokemon

To finish off an already excellent GO Fest event, you’ll find one final day awaits you in the world of Pokemon GO. With Ultra Beasts coming back in a big way, you’ll need to be ready for excitement, action, and battle as you do everything you can to claim as many monsters as possible, especially those that are on the paid ticket.
But, if you’re looking to get your favorite Pokemon, there will be a few things that differ during this event, compared to the previous GO Fest days. That’s where we come into play, as we are going to dive into the different habitats, spawns and Incense Pokemon that are available, so strap in and get ready for one last day of GO Fest excitement! Here’s everything you’ll need to know!
Pokemon GO Fest 22 Finale – Habitat Schedule & Spawns
If you’re looking to keep track of all of the excitement, it may be hard to do so at times. Thankfully, we are here to help you with everything you’ll need to know. One of the newest features during this Finale Event is the different Habitats that will be happening throughout the day, allowing you time to find specific Pokemon, as well as Ultra Beasts.
As you venture outside, you’ll want to make sure that you’re taking note of who you may be able to find, as well as the special Incense Pokemon that you’ll be able to track if you’ve paid for a ticket to the event.
Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa – 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Local Time
- Shaymin Scarf Pikachu
- Scyther
- Pinsir
- Sudowoodo
- Hitmontop
- Meditite
- Anorith
- Kricketot
- Woobat
- Karrablast
Incense Pokemon: Pheromosa
- Mr. Mime (Galarian)
- Pansage
- Unown B
- Unown G
- Unown N
- Unown O
- Unown P
- Unown S
- Unown X
7km Hatchable Pokemon: Pheromosa
- Mr. Mime
- Scyther
- Meditite
- Pansage
- Woobat
- Karrablast
Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole – 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Local Time
- Shaymin Scarf Pikachu
- Machop
- Geodude
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Magmar
- Numel
- Cranidos
- Drilbur
- Axew
Incense Pokemon: Buzzwole
- Torkoal
- Pansear
- Unown B
- Unown G
- Unown N
- Unown O
- Unown P
- Unown S
- Unown X
7km Hatchable Pokemon: Buzzwole
- Numel
- Torkoal
- Cranidos
- Pansear
- Drilbur
- Axew
Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree – 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Local Time
- Shaymin Scarf Pikachu
- Electabuzz
- Electrike
- Lileep
- Shinx
- Burmy (Sandy)
- Combee
- Foongus
- Joltik
- Shelmet
- Stunfisk
Incense Pokemon: Xurkitree
- Klink
- Panpour
- Unown B
- Unown G
- Unown N
- Unown O
- Unown P
- Unown S
- Unown X
7km Hatchable Pokemon: Xurkitree
- Electrike
- Combee
- Foongus
- Klink
- Shelmet
- Stunfisk
Ultra Incursion: Nihilego – 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Local Time
- Shaymin Scarf Pikachu
- Bulbasaur
- Clefairy
- Tentacool
- Chansey
- Tangela
- Omanyte
- Chikorita
- Turtwig
- Burmy (Plant)
- Munna
- Frillish
- Swirlix
- Skrelp
Incense Pokemon: Nihilego
- Tropius
- Frillish
- Unown B
- Unown G
- Unown N
- Unown O
- Unown P
- Unown S
- Unown X
You’ll also want to keep an eye peeled on the Raids that will be happening through the day, so you’ll have a chance to earn yourself some amazing Pokemon this way, with or without the paid ticket.
1-Star Raids
- Pikachu
- Axew
- Rockruff
3-Star Raids
- Snorlax
- Salamence
- Druddigon
- Dartrix
- Torracat
- Brionne
5-Star Raids
- Pheromosa – 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Local Time
- Buzzwole – 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Local Time
- Xurkitree – 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Local Time
- Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa & Xurkitree – 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Local Time
And there we have it, all of the information about Pokemon you’ll be able to find in the wild during this event! Make sure that you have plenty of Pokeballs before getting into the fun, and check out our Pokemon GO Guide Section to learn the best ways to take down Buzzwole and Xurkitree, as well as the best ways to capture any of the Ultra Beasts!
Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.