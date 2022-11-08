Pokemon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover: Spawns, Bonuses & Everything You Need To Know

It looks like Team GO Rocket is planning something big in the world of Pokemon GO. You’ll find that they’ve deployed many more grunts in your local areas. Having a great combat team ready to go, gamers have plenty of chances to fight and gather new monsters while working on their perfect team as well.

However, there are plenty of chances for players to capture and find new monsters, as well as take advantage of some excellent bonuses. As we work on keeping these villains away from our area, gamers will have many different opportunities to pad their own pockets in the process.

Pokemon GO: Team GO Rocket Takeover Schedule & Bonuses

Gamers will only have a short time to push back as many Team GO Rocket Grunts as possible, as this event will run from November 14 at 12:00am until November 17 at 8:00pm Local Time. Trainers will need to work hard and fast to clear PokeStops, and free a special Shadow Pokemon from the clutches of Team GO Rocket once more.

Players will also have the chance to use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokemon remove the Frustration Charged Attack from their moveset. Being able to teach your powerful Pokemon a new attack rather than needing to watch it suffer is great, and can help you push it to a new limit.

Shiny Pawniard Debut In Pokemon GO

For fans of the small but mighty Pawniard, you’ll finally have a chance to capture one in its Shiny form. Immediately noticeable, its normal red plating has been turned a vibrant blue, with cream-colored accents. Could this monster find its way onto our Best Shiny Pokemon list in the future?

If you have never encountered a Shiny Pokemon before, they offer no competitive advantage but are coveted for their rarity. With the chance to see your favorite monsters in a new light, it helps you appreciate them even more!

New Shadow Pokemon From Battles

When facing off against Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo, you’ll find that there are a few new monsters that can be added to your team with their Shadow Forms. Keep your eyes peeled for these monsters at the end of your battle:

Alolan Diglett

Onix

Natu

Wailmer

Golett

Hatchable Pokemon During Team GO Rocket Takeover

By defeating a Team GO Rocket Leader, players will be able to earn a 12km egg. By walking and moving around, Trainers will be able to earn some special monsters just from getting out and moving around. During this event, players will be able to hatch these Pokemon from a 12km egg:

Larvitar

Absol

Skorupi

Sandile

Scraggy

Pawniard

Vullaby

Deino

Pancham

Skrelp

Salandit

Encounter With Shadow Mewtwo

After fighting against Giovanni, players will have a chance to encounter a special encounter against a Shadow Mewtwo. After earning a Super Rocket Radar and defeating the big boss, players will have until December 1, 2022, to claim this reward. This powerful legendary is something to work toward, due to its tremendous power.

With Team GO Rocket Takeover, players will have plenty of unique opportunities to work toward. Alongside the Greedy Gluttons event overlapping through this takeover, Trainers will have plenty to strive towards if they’re planning on catching them all!

Pokemon GO is available on Mobile Device.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022