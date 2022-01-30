Pokémon Legends Arceus – How to Breed Pokémon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a game all about catching Pokémon. Players will need to catch as much as they can, as doing so is directly tied to their in-game Star Rank. It can be an especially daunting tasks, especially for anything that evolves into different forms – a prime example being Wurmple, a Pokémon with two different evolutions. Because of this, players might be wondering if they can breed Pokémon like in previous games. Such an act allowed players to gain multiple Pokémon of a specific type, including the coveted starter Pokémon.

Can you Breed Pokémon in This Game?

Sadly, breeding is not possible in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This is one of the numerous mechanics that ended up not making it into the game, including the ability to battle with other players. Additionally, many aspects of breeding are not present in this title.

The universal breeding Pokémon, Ditto, is unable to be captured.

Eggs are unavailable.

Items like Incense and the Destiny Knot are not in the game.

Even if players could breed in this game, it would be extremely difficult from the lack of Ditto alone. Pokémon Legends: Arceus prides itself on its exploration and new capture mechanics, so it makes sense that breeding was removed from it. Even so, there’s always the possibility of DLC – something Sword and Shield used to bring back (and introduce) numerous features.

Additionally, players won’t be left behind if they need specific Pokémon. Every baby Pokémon in the game, like Happiny and Elekid, can be found during excursions like any other wild Pokémon. Plus, the mythical Phione – a Pokémon almost universally found through breeding – can be captured as part of the request The Sea’s Legend. Breeding might be gone from this title, but there are plenty of alternatives for fans that want to catch everything they can.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an exclusive title for the Nintendo Switch.