Pokemon Legends Arceus is just about to release, and fans around the world are excited to dig into this huge new entry in the beloved franchise. While we’ve already covered what we believe to be the best of the Starter Pokemon you may choose at the beginning, there’s still the question of how one might obtain the other two later on. This guide will help you learn How to Catch the Other Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Catch the Other Starter Pokemon

Simply put, once you complete the Story of the game and beat everyone at the Spear Pillar where Arceus resides, you can go to the Survey Corp to speak with Professor Laventon, you’ll be offered both Pokemon at the same time. Laventon just gives them right to you without need for catching them. Whether you chose Cyndaquil, Oshawott, or Rowlet, you will likely want a chance to get the other two you couldn’t choose, especially if you’re wanting to complete the Pokedex. It’s a relief to know that the process of getting these Starters is built right into the Story experience.

If you’re looking to get other Starters from other generations, such as the Gen 4 Starters, you’ll find that we’ve got guides to cover you for Chimchar, Piplup, and Turtwig. If you’re looking for other special Pokemon to add to your Pokedex, we’ve got guides to catch everything from Pikachu to Darkrai.

