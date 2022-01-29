Pokemon Legends Arceus How to Change Outfits

Pokemon Legends Arceus is now available for Nintendo Switch and fans are rushing to the game with cheetah-like speed as they sprint towards the adventures that await them in the experience. Ultimately, the game has been making the rounds over the world as the experience gains vast amounts of positive reception. While players are collecting items and catching Pokemon, there are plenty of outfits that you can have for your character to wear. This guide will take you through the process of how to change outfits in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

How to Change Outfit in Pokemon Legends Arceus

In order for players to change outfit they must first be within their room to do so and in Jubilife Village you will find your room. However, it should be noted that you first have to complete the mission called: ‘The Galaxy Team’s Entry Trial’ in order to change your clothes. Players can change their outfit in a variety of ways, they can either simply change their main clothes or they can also change their hairstyle, or even eye colour. After release, players would likely have been thrilled to find this information!

The mission that needs to be completed simply involves you catching Bidoof, Starly, and a Shinx. After the mission completes, you will unlock two new clothing items for you now to equip if you want to. There will be the ‘Survey Corps Uniform’ and the ‘Survey Corps Sandals’ for you to wear. Go to your room and then press the button prompt that appears when you go to the mirror. From here you can equip your new clothes.

Further, if you are wanting to change your hairstyle as aforementioned as part of your new outfit then you can speak to the NPC ‘Edith’ who is at the Saloon which has a hairdressing banner on the side of the building for you to be able to observe.

Why Change Your Outfit in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Ultimately you may be wondering why you would want to change your outfit and if it is worth it. Changing your trainer’s clothes is down to personal preference and thus everyone will decide whether it’s something they want to do within the experience. Some people may prefer to simply just utilise the regular clothes that are given for the trainers and some would rather create a new outfit for their character.

Changing your character’s clothes and hairstyles will allow you to truly make the character a reflection of yourself and as you’re venturing through the world catching abundances of shiny pokemon, you will be doing so in style with the variety of clothing options available to you.

Throughout the experience, you will be able to obtain a vast and diverse amount of clothes for your character to wear. How many of these pieces you wish to collect is completely up to you and that fact makes it all the more appealing for those wishing to collect everything there is within the game.

Will you be changing your outfit within Pokemon Legends Arceus this month?

Pokemon Legends Arceus is available on Nintendo Switch now.