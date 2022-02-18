Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Get Reaper Cloth

There are so many ways to evolve Pokemon, especially when it comes to finding certain items that make them evolve. We already have things like the elemental stones for the Eeveelutions and the new Black Augurite to evolve Scyther into Kleavor. From past games, Dusclops can be evolved with an item it loves, according to the game’s lore. Here is how you can get a Reaper Cloth in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

How to get the Reaper Cloth in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

There are quite a few sources that can get you a Reaper Cloth in the game. You can get it from the Trade Shop lady for 1,400 Merit Points. These points can be earned by finding and retrieving Lost Satchels out in the different areas in the Hisui region. Lost Satchels are items dropped by other players who blacked out.

You can also obtain a Reaper Cloth by finding them in Space-Time distortion drops. They aren’t guaranteed because these tend to drop all sorts of evolutionary items. This isn’t the most reliable place to find them, but there’s a chance.

The final way to get this item is by finding them from captured or defeated Duskulls, Dusclops, and Dusknoirs in the wild. These drops are not guaranteed, but they have a chance of dropping them after battling. You’ll naturally get one if you’re trying to complete their Pokedex entries.

Even though you can technically catch a Dusknoir in the wild, some of its entries like seeing it perform Strong style moves or using certain moves can be achieved much more easily if you had one and did those yourself. Since there’s a move tutor who can help you learn these moves, it takes out the headache of wondering if a wild Pokemon will do it.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.