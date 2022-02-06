The fun doesn’t end when you complete Pokémon Legends: Arceus. After completing the main story, players will still have the opportunity to face new battles as they continue seeking out every Pokémon. By the end of it all, they’ll come face-to-face with Arceus itself. Once they finally catch this mythical being, players have essentially done everything there is to do. But for those that want to re-experience the rush of fighting the Legendary Pokémon once more, it’s possible to rematch Dialga, Palkia, and even Arceus itself.

This article will contain spoilers for Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

How to Rematch Dialga, Palkia, and Arceus

Players will only be able to begin these rematches after catching Arceus. Afterwards, returning to the Temple of Sinnoh will cause the Arc Phone to ring. Following the prompts will let players choose between Dialga, Palkia, and Arceus for a rematch. Every single rematch will be available no matter which side you took during the Disaster Looming mission, but you can only fight Dialga and Palkia’s Origin Formes.

Each rematch is similar to the original battle, as they’re fought using the same system as Noble Pokémon. There is one minor difference, however, which becomes clear when managing to send out your own Pokémon during the fight. Dialga and Palkia are now level 85, and Arceus is level 100. These are some of the highest levels of any wild Pokémon, so players will be in for a tough fight. Thankfully, there are no restrictions on which Pokémon you can take; feel free to bring along your own Arceus when facing these foes.

Completing these rematches will also result in some special rewards. Players will receive Exp. Candies for completing each rematch; if they win without receiving any damage, they’ll also receive Grit Pebbles or a Grit Rock. Feel free to check out the online database Serebii for more details about these rematches.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an exclusive title for the Nintendo Switch.