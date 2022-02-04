Pokemon Legends Arceus: Snowpoint Temple Puzzle Solution

February 3rd, 2022

Once you reach the Alabaster Icelands in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you’re on your way to quelling the frenzy of the last Noble Pokemon— Avalugg. You’ll need the help of Sabi of the Diamond Clan as she’ll give you the ability to summon Braviary. Since that’s the case, she plays an annoying game of tag with you, where you’ll also have to go through Snowpoint Temple. Here, there is a series of three puzzles you have to solve to get through. Here is the solution for each puzzle in Snowpoint Temple.

Snowpoint Temple puzzle solution in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

As you make your way to the temple, a man from the Pearl Clan will tell you that the trick is to pay attention to the direction in which the statues are looking. He’ll leave you off with a note to also pay attention to the symbols on their chests.

When you traverse the temple, you’ll realize that you see statues that look similar to the Regis from previous Pokemon games. The ones in the main rooms are not to be paid attention to. Instead, pay attention to the ones lined up a certain way near the doors. When you approach a door, you’re walking through a narrow corridor with these statues at every corner. Watch their positioning as they are in order.

Pokemon-Legends-Arceus-Snowpoint-Temple-Solution-2

Interacting with these statues will give you a text box that reads “There are faint traces of a steel pattern on the statue’s chest…” and proceeds to either tell you Steel, Rock, or Ice. These are the answers you have to give in order of placement, to the locked doors.

There are three doors, so here are the solutions for each puzzle in Snowpoint Temple:

  • Door 1: Rock, Steel, Ice
  • Door 2: Ice, Rock, Steel, Rock, Ice
  • Door 3: Steel, Ice, Rock, Ice, Steel, Rock

Once you have opened all the doors, you’ll be able to get to the exit of the temple! You should also go ahead and possibly catch that Alpha Gallade while you’re at it. That Pokemon is a very strong addition to your party at this point in the game.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

