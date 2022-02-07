Pokémon Legends Arceus players can, during their journey throughout the new yet familiar region of Hisui, come in contact with a wide array of materials and ingredients, which can then be used to make various dishes, items, and tools. With that said, among the many ingredients players can find, the Springy Mushroom allows them to make two extremely handy dishes, the Mushroom Cake, which can be used to attract Pokémon, and the Swap Snack, which can be used to give your defense-oriented Pokémon a great ATK boost, in exchange for their defense. Now, to help you get both dishes and complete the Mushroom Cake Marketing request, here’s where you can find Springy Mushrooms in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Where to Find Springy Mushroom in Pokémon Legends Arceus

You can find Springy Mushrooms in Pokémon Legends Arceus by going to Nature’s Pantry, located on the Obisidian Fieldlands, as you will be able to find a few Springy Mushrooms at the foot of the trees. It is also possible to find the item in the area surrounding the Diamond Camp, located on Crimson Mirelands. That aside, you can buy the ingredient by going to Jubilife Village and then heading to the Craft Shop. Each Springy Mushroom will cost 200 Pokédollars. It is also possible to get the item after defeating many wild Pokémon, such as Goomy, Paras, Hisuian Sliggoo, and Parasect. For those looking to farm the ingredeint, it is also possible to get some by going to Lonely Springs and destroying the many leaf piles scattered throughout the area.

