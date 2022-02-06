Among the various dishes you can cook in Pokémon Legends Arceus, the Twice-Spiced Radish can be considered one of the best, as the dish grants your Pokémon an amazing attack boost, by strengthening their moves by 50%. But, as you would expect, giving the dishes effects, its biggest downside lies in the fact that one of its core ingredients, Sand Radish, is an extremely rare item. With that said, and to make sure that you can get your hands on the ingredient as fast as possible, here’s where to find Sand Radish in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Where to Find Sand Radish in Pokémon Legends Arceus

You can find Sand Radishes in Pokémon Legends Arceus by heading to Heart’s Crag, an area located on the Alabaster Icelands. More specifically, in the easternmost part of the map, southeast of the Pearl Settlement. Once in the area, you will be able to spot the cooking ingredient at various spots, but be ready, as the area is also the home of a few high-level Pokémon. After getting the item for the first time, you will also be able to get it from Ginkgo, on Jubilife Village, in exchange for 800 Pokédollars. If you have the time, it is possible to force the ingredient to respawn by exiting the Alabaster Icelands and then heading there again.

On a side note, if you still haven’t unlocked the recipe, you can learn how to cook the Twice-Spiced Radish dish by completing the game’s 80th Request: The Perfect Pickle Recipe.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the newly released game here.