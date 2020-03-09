Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – How to Get More Inventory Space

Items are crucial to survival in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, but your inventory bag size starts out considerably small, only allowing you to hold a limited number of things in your toolbox. This guide will show you how to increase your inventory size and carry more things on your adventures.

How to Increase Inventory Size in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

When you first start out in Rescue Team DX, you’ll only have a measly 32 item slots in your toolbox. Thankfully, it doesn’t stay this small throughout the entire game. To get more inventory space in Rescue Team DX, you have to rank up your Rescue Team. You don’t get more inventory space on every rank up, but certain milestones, like bronze to silver, will increase your toolbox capacity by about eight slots.

Ranking up your Rescue Team won’t take too long if you plan your dungeon excursions efficiently. Make sure to take on multiple jobs in the same dungeon and defeat as many wild Pokemon as you can (maybe even convincing some to join you). If you have items you really want to keep but you don’t have the necessary inventory space to hang onto them, stop by the Kangaskhan Storage in town, which is located just below the Kecleon Shop. Here, you can store important items that you don’t want to lose, and it’s a great place to offload some of the rare items you can get by inputting Wonder Mail codes.

As you progress through the game, you should start earning larger amounts of Rescue Team experience and ranking up faster and faster, especially with some of the tougher jobs that become available later on. Soon enough, you’ll be able to carry whatever you want in your toolbox, and you won’t have to decide between berries or gravelrock anymore.