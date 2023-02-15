Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Best Pokemon to Counter Sylveon

Despite Sylveon’s sweet appearance in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it can be a surprisingly powerful species to have on your team. Its entire fairy-type build makes it robust against numerous different species, so while that may play in your favor, it also makes it a challenging Pokemon to come up against in battle, tera raid, or in the wild if you aren’t prepared for the power it has hidden away. Unfortunately, if you’re not prepared to face a Sylveon, it can devastate your entire team, so read on to find out the best counters for this sweet species before it’s too late and you’ve run out of revives.

Best Counters for Sylveon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Even though Sylveon looks like a Pokemon you could easily take down, it has a surprising lack of weakness due to its fairy-type build. That said, Sylveon still has a few weaknesses for you to focus on should you struggle in battle. Generally, fairy-type Pokemon have two predominant weaknesses, poison and steel moves so you can use a small group of Pokemon with poison and steel-type moves. The following list gives a few examples of Pokemon which would put up a decent battle against Sylveon.

Clodsire

Grafaiai

Tinkaton

Revaroom

Muk

Corviknight

Iron Moth

Iron Hands

Of course, there are a number of other Pokemon species which could put up a valiant battle, but in terms of those species which promise a good fight, the species above have moves to hit the hardest. Having a dual type so poison and normal in the case of Grafaiai means you can have a wider variety of moves to harness in battle and hit Sylveon in multiple ways, whereas a Pokemon like Iron Hands is guaranteed to hit hard. It’s important to remember that Sylveon is a fast Pokemon, so it can hit quickly and also learn dark-type moves that could be super effective against your party Pokemon.

