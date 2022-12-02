Best Poison Type Pokemon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image: The Pokemon Company

Poison Type Pokemon are about as old as the series itself, dating back to Generation I with varying levels of potency. When Generation VI (X and Y) came out, the Poison Type Pokemon got a buff in viability due to being resistant and super-effective against the deadly new Fairy Pokemon typing. In Scarlet and Violet, Poison Type Pokemon are still among the deadliest of all, boasting move sets and Abilities built around breaking down opponents over time as well as having some pretty vicious attacks of their own. Let’s see which are the best Poison Types of all, and hope players aren’t too toxic when using them.

Who Are the Best Poison Type Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet?

Poison Type Pokemon can be quite crafty, boasting one of the best sets of resistances of any Type in Scarlet and Violet, so they can be quite tanky, but their offensive Pokemon are also infamously powerful. Examples of each date back to Gen I, and there have been some excellent additions over the past few generations. While some will easily stick around beyond Scarlet and Violet as viable contenders, the best Poison Type Pokemon in these games are a mix of new and old faces. We have them listed here, in no particular order:

Glimmora

Image: The Pokemon Company

Glimmora is a fascinating Pokemon. Despite the Rock Poison Type making it drastically vulnerable to Ground Types, it has access to ‘Toxic Debris’ as an Ability, allowing you to lay down hazards on the switch-in if you can predict the opponent to use a physical attack. There’s a reason one prominent trainer in the game used it, even though it should have been a lead to get more use out of those Spikes. Glimmora’s base stats are the following:

HP: 83

Atk: 55

Def: 90

Sp. Atk: 130

Sp. Def: 81

Speed: 86

Despite its appearance, Glimmora has amazing Special Attack and a good spread of bulky stats. Adding Mortal Spin as an additional source of Poison while removing hazards on your side brings more appeal to Glimmora. Power Gem is an additional asset, as is Sludge Bomb or Sludge Wave.

Toxapex

Image: The Pokemon Company

Toxapex made waves as a dual Water and Poison-type Pokemon right out of the gates back in Gen VII. Being a defensive powerhouse on both special and physical sides, Toxapex can still compete quite well as a Poison Type Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. Access to Regenerator as well can make this into a long-lasting, tanky beast of a creature that can be infuriating to defeat. Toxapex’s base stats are the following:

HP: 50

Atk: 63

Def: 152

Sp. Atk: 53

Sp. Def: 142

Speed: 35

With only a few weaknesses in Electric, Psychic, and Ground types, Toxapex can outlast its opposition. Baneful Bunker is a good Protect substitute as it also poisons enemies after contact if they used a move on Toxapex, along with Substitute and Toxic. Chilling Water can come in handy as well, to wither down would-be threats while outlasting opponents.

Clodsire

Image: The Pokemon Company

Clodsire is another example of just how tanky and reliable Poison Type Pokemon can be in Scarlet and Violet, making great use of the ‘Unaware’ Ability. If you’re not familiar with how the ability works, it allows you to drop Clodsire in and ignore any buffed stats the enemy might have (such as by use of Swords Dance or Bulk Up) whether you’re attacking or defending. This, along with excellent Special Defense bulk and a stellar base HP allow this Pokemon to stay healthy and toxic at the same time. Clodsire’s base stats are the following:

HP: 130

Atk: 75

Def: 60

Sp. Atk: 45

Sp. Def: 100

Speed: 20

Clodsire has abysmal Speed but a more than reasonable physical presence and longevity. Earthquake, Poison Jab/Gunk Shot, Curse, and Substitute are reasonable options here, allowing you to ignore any setup your opponent might have in place while tearing them down in the process.

Amoonguss

Image: The Pokemon Company

Amoonguss is so good as a Poison Type it also stands out in our list of best Grass Type Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. This is justified as it is another option for players looking to trade Toxapex’s naturally higher defenses for different overall bulk and protection against other types along with Regenerator. It also doesn’t hurt to see the unique offerings and moves of this Pokemon. Amoonguss’ base stats are the following:

HP: 114

Atk: 85

Def: 70

Sp. Atk: 85

Sp. Def: 80

Speed: 30

Access to Spore helps this Pokemon stand out, being able to infuriate opponents along with access to Giga Drain, Clear Smog to remove enemy buffs, and Tera Blast to add coverage outside Amoonguss’ usual Type. This Pokemon can have some massive staying power and is hard to put down, along with being highly beneficial on Doubles teams thanks to Rage Powder which focuses all the other Pokemon’s rage onto Amoongus, the glorious tank, and winner of our hearts.

Iron Moth

Image: The Pokemon Company

Iron Moth is an insane Pokemon but worth tracking down. It’s essentially Volcarona with the base stats tweaked for min-maxing out the potential of its Special Attack, Special Defense, and Speed while changing little else. The combined base stat totals show little difference, but that application becomes HUGE along with the offensive output of this Pokemon. The results turn Iron Moth into a monstrous, fast sweeper with a typing edge that helps set itself apart from Volcarona in how it can handle Steel Types. Iron Moth’s base stats are the following:

HP: 80

Atk: 70

Def: 60

Sp. Atk: 140

Sp. Def: 110

Speed: 110

The combined Speed, offensive output, and surprising bulk against special offensive Pokemon give Iron Moth a surprising edge in Scarlet Violet among other Poison Types. The unique move Fiery Dance, specific only to itself and Volcarona, also adds a 50% to raise its Special Attack. This, combined with Sludge Wave, Discharge, Bug Buzz and/or Energy Ball, and some Booster Energy or Electric Terrain to empower its strongest stats turn Iron Moth into an awesome offensive powerhouse.

While the Poison Type Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet doesn’t have the attention that perhaps other noteworthy instantly-banned competitive Pokemon have received, they’re powerful and fun to use. They pose an imminent threat to Grass and Fairy while being surprisingly resistant to multiple other types including Fighting. This makes Poison a versatile curveball you can throw at your opponents as you seize control of the battle. So choose wisely, trainers.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2022