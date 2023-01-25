Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Dugtrio Weakness and Best Counters

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have introduced a number of new competitions with Generation 9 Pokémon, but sometimes we have to go back to basics and think about the original bunch. Dugtrio may not look like much of a threat at first glance, but given its dual type, it can be a ferocious species to battle down the line, so it’s best you go in fully prepared to make sure you’ve got what it takes to face one. So, if you’re stumped on how to prepare your party to face off with Dugtrio, read on to discover how to prepare for even the hardest of hits.

Best Counters for Dugtrio in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Since Dugtrio is a dual steel/ground type Pokémon, it can be hard to know precisely what species will hit the hardest in comparison. That said, a number of types will be able to land super-effective moves against Dugtrio, so all hope isn’t lost. The following list describes which types are super effective against this ground-dwelling Pokémon.

Grass

Water

Ice

So, if you were fortunate to pick Quaxly or Sprigatito as your starter Pokémon when you began your Paldean endeavors, you won’t have to worry much about facing Dugtrio, but if not, searching for an alternative water or grass Pokémon might be necessary. Interestingly, ice-type Pokémon are weak to steel moves, so if your opposition is armed with a selection of steel moves rather than ground, you might be a little more under threat. So, generally speaking, it’s best to find another dual-type Pokémon, such as Baxcalibur, which is Dragon/Ice, rather than a pure ice type. If you’re armed with enough Potions, Dugtrio shouldn’t be too much of a threat during your adventure, but it’s best to be prepared.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023