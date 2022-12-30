All Baxcalibur Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Baxcalibur is the latest addition to the list of extra-strong Dragon-type Pokémon found throughout the franchise. In Scarlet and Violet, many players might only see one of these fearsome foes throughout their journey. It can be battled during the gauntlet of Elite Four matches, but encountering another one outside of online fights is unlikely at best. Even so, Baxcalibur’s strengths should not be underestimated, especially since players will need to defeat one to continue the main story. Anyone interested in completing Scarlet and Violet should take note of all weaknesses Baxcalibur has, along with how those weaknesses can be easily exploited.

All Baxcalibur Weaknesses and How to Take Advantage of them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Dragon/Ice-type Baxcalibur has decent stats all around, but it has some staggering HP and Attack above all else. Even with its weaknesses of Rock, Fighting, Steel, Dragon, and Fairy, there are few cases in which it will be weak enough to defeat in a single blow. Players should also avoid using Fire-type moves if they can help it, as Baxcalibur’s signature ability will let it boost its own attack each time it’s hit by one. It also has access to Glaive Rush, an extremely powerful Dragon-type move that thankfully causes Baxcalibur to receive double damage during its opponent’s next attack. The best counter to this Ice Dragon Pokémon would certainly be a Fairy-type focused on high Speed and Special Attack. However, if you’re going after the Baxcalibur used by the Elite Four, you won’t have access to the best choices without trading.

If you’d prefer to focus on survival, Dachsbun might be a surprisingly good choice thanks to its high Defense. Expecting it to outdo Baxcalibur’s damage might be too much to ask, but it can take a few good hits while setting up for stronger allies by using moves like Baby-Doll Eyes and Charm. Tinkaton can also be a fantastic alternative, as its signature Gigaton Hammer move will hit any Baxcalibur like a truck. Of course, Flutter Mane or Iron Valiant might still be the best choice for countering this foe in online fights, but taking down the Elite Four’s Baxcalibur is what will lead you to those Pokémon in the first place. Even if you can’t fully exploit its weaknesses, taking advantage of your own strengths will eventually grant you your victory!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo Switch exclusives.

- This article was updated on December 29th, 2022