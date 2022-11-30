Best Flutter Mane Tera Raid Build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nature, Moves, and More

Flutter Mane is one of the all-new paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and this prehistoric Scarlet-exclusive Pokemon is a force to be reckoned with in Tera Raids. With the right moveset, nature, and overall build, Flutter Mane can dominate high-level Tera Raids and carry a weak team to victory against 5-Star and 6-Star opponents. You won’t be able to find this paradox Pokemon until just before the credits roll in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet though, but thankfully, you’ll have plenty of XP Candy and TMs stocked up to transform Flutter Mane into a certified Tera Raid champion by the time you catch it.

Where to Catch Flutter Mane in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Like every other paradox Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, Flutter Mane is found in Area Zero in the Great Crater of Paldea located in the center of the region. You cannot access Area Zero until the final act of the game, which takes place after finishing all three main story paths in the base game. That means beating the Elite Four and Champion to complete the Victory Road arc, defeating every Titan Pokemon with Arven to finish the Path of Legends story, and taking down Team Star once and for all in the Starfall Street path.

Once you’ve reached Area Zero, Flutter Mane can be found in the caves of Area Zero near other paradox Pokemon like Roaring Moon. Remember, Flutter Mane is a Pokemon Scarlet exclusive, so Violet players will have to resort to trading to get a Flutter mane in their version.

Best Nature for Flutter Mane

Flutter Mane’s moves mostly rely on its Special Attack stat, so there are two natures that will maximize its potential in Tera Raids. The best natures for Flutter Mane are Modest and Mild. Both of them increase Flutter Mane’s Special Attack stat, but the former decreases its standard Attack stat and the latter decreases its Defense stat as a tradeoff. Modest is the better of the two since Flutter Mane will rarely use the physical Attack stat for its moves and keeping its Defense as high as possible is ideal.

Best Moves for Flutter Mane in Tera Raids

These are the best four moves for Flutter Mane in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids.

Moonblast

Shadow Ball

Psyshock

Icy Wind

Moonblast and Shadow Ball are Flutter Mane’s two primary offensive moves since it benefits from STAB (same-type attack bonus) on both of them due to its dual Fairy/Ghost typing. Psyshock and Icy Wind will both take advantage of Flutter Mane’s high Special Attack stat, but these moves are primarily just to counter other type matchups that might be unfavorable for this Pokemon. Really, Flutter Mane is a glass cannon that should prioritize dealing as much damage as possible before getting knocked out. With a Tera typing of Fairy, Flutter Mane can destroy Tera Raid opponents with Moonblast.

Best Held Item for Flutter Mane

Because Flutter Mane’s ability is Protosynthesis, you should always give it Booster Energy to hold. If Flutter Mane is holding Booster Energy at the start of a battle or Tera Raid, it will consume it and multiply its highest stat by 30%. Ideally, that will be its Special Attack stat, making Flutter Mane capable of dealing insanely high damage with moves like Moonblast. A Focus Sash is also a safe choice for Flutter Mane’s held item too.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022