Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Wattrel into Kilowattrel

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’re bound to encounter several new Pokémon as you explore the region. While species like Finizen flood the ocean and Bramblin roll through the desert, certain bird-like species frequently take to the skies. They aren’t tough to catch, and you’ll undoubtedly face several new species as you begin your journey. Wattrel, a new addition to the Pokédex for Generation 9, is likely one of the first new bird species you’ll meet, and it can become a powerful Pokémon if you leave it in your party to collect XP and gain levels. So, read on to find out at what point Wattrel evolves into Kilowattrel.

When Does Wattrel Evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Since Wattrel is a species you’ll encounter fairly early on, it will evolve from Level 25, which is low compared to other two-stage evolutions in Paldea. So, the best way to quickly evolve Wattrel into its stronger form is by keeping it in your party, if not your active Pokémon, as you progress through the game and face trainers, Gym Leaders, and Team Star Leaders. In addition, if you actively participate in Tera Raid events with stronger Pokémon, you will collect a variety of EXP Candy which can rapidly increase your Pokémon without wasting too much time. Of course, there’s always Rare Candy scattered around the region, but since these are slightly harder to come by, they’re best saved for a trickier evolution process.

Surprisingly, Kilowattrel can also be found in the wild among flocks of Wattrel, which is ideal for players who want to avoid pursuing the tedious process of evolving. This is incredibly convenient for players who have already completed the central storyline of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet since you’ll be able to explore the region freely. Kilowattrel and Wattrel frequently spawn in the South Province, in areas one, Four, and Five, but are significantly stronger than starting zone Pokémon, so it’s best to make sure you’re well-equipped for the battle. Wattrel and Kilowattrel are Flying/Electric Dual-Type Pokémon, so their primary weaknesses are Rock and Ice-type species.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023