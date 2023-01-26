Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Scovillain Weakness and Best Counters

A new generation of Pokémon means a new variety of type matchups to get familiar with, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet certainly deliver the challenge. There is a huge variety of Pokémon to meet across Paldea, and some types are bound to surprise you once you’ve logged their information to your Pokedex. Scovillain is one of the newest additions to the franchise, so there’s a lot to learn when you meet one for the first time. Its pre-evolution species, Capsakid, doesn’t look all too intimidating, but as soon as it evolves, there’s a bit of a challenge to face. So, if you’re unsure how to approach a battle with Scovillain, read on to ensure your team is as prepared as possible.

Best Scovillain Counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Since Scovillain is a dual-type fire/grass Pokémon, there are a few weaknesses it has that you can use to your advantage. You’ll encounter this Pokémon early into the game, so there’s a high chance you’ll already have someone on your team who can easily combat any moves. However, in case you are still stuck, the following list describes Scovillain’s primary weaknesses, so you’ll be able to optimize your team if this fiery fellow is giving you a tough time.

Poison

Flying

Ground

Dugtrio is a worthwhile Pokémon to seek out if you need some extra ground-type power on your team, but Grafaiai and its dual normal/poison typing can be a valuable asset to facing Scovillain. In addition, Shroodle is a reasonably common Pokémon in the starting zones of Paldea, so you’ll be able to get one from the moment you start your adventure and evolve it to have some poison-type moves on your team at all times. Finally, of course, there is an abundance of flying type Pokémon like Staraptor and Bravairy to catch and train as well.

