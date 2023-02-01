Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Veluza Weakness and Best Counters

When it comes to water-dwelling Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you may charge in assuming you know their type matchup without giving it a second thought, but a few species you’ll encounter during your adventure across Paldea will surprise you with their strengths, so it’s better to be safe than sorry. Given the appearance of most fish-inspired species, it’s hard to tell if they have a hidden dual-type which can make facing them in battle much more challenging, and Veluza is a perfect example of this. While it appears exactly as you’d expect a water-type fish Pokemon to look, it’s hidden type makes it slightly harder to face in battle.

Best Counter for Veluza in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While Veluza has the water type you’d expect the species to, it also has a dual Psychic typing, which many players wouldn’t expect when facing one in battle for the first time. However, although this dual-type is pretty intimidating when you realize the battle won’t be as simple as you initially thought, there are still multiple weaknesses the species has, which give you a pretty wide window to focus on taking it down with some Pokémon you may already have in your party. The following list states the weaknesses of Veluza.

Ghost

Dark

Grass

Bug

Lokix is the first dual-type Bug/Dark Pokémon within the franchise, making it the perfect opposition for Veluza since it focuses on two of the species’ weaknesses. In addition, none of the types listed above are feeble to psychic moves, so you’re open to using whichever Pokémon you fancy. Given how common ghost species like Greavard and Brambleghast are pretty early into the title, you should be equipped with a powerful party to take down any Veluza you will encounter.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023