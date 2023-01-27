Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to Catch Gothita

The luxurious landscape of Paldea is home to hundreds of different Pokémon species within Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. While species like Fidough and Lechonk are curious enough to want to run up to any trainer and be caught straight away, other species are intimidated by the presence of people are would rather disappear from plain view when spotted. In turn, these species are much more challenging to track, which isn’t ideal for a trainer looking to fill out their Pokédex or find some intimidating power to add to their team. Gothita is a perfect example of a Pokémon that’s slightly more challenging to track down, so read on to discover where you can find this little sweetie.

Where to Locate Gothita in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

According to Gothita’s Pokédex entry, the species likes to hang around towns and cities but will disappear or run in the presence of a human. However, despite stating the species will hang around towns, there is one specific location in which you’ll be able to find Gothita. So, if you’re on the hunt, head to the East Province, which is to the right of Zapapico. Due to the small size of the Pokémon, it can be slightly tricky to spot if you’re on the move, but if you wander around the area long enough, you are bound to encounter one.

Gothita is considered a rare spawn, so trainers should be prepared to spend a decent amount of time searching, but luckily the Pokémon is far easier to catch than to locate, so once you’ve spotted one, it’s bound to join your team. In addition, Gothita is much easier to evolve once you’ve got one. At Level 32, it’ll evolve into Gothorita and again into Gothitelle at Level 41. Its psychic type can also be a valuable addition to any team needing powerful status affecting moves.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023