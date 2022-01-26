PUBG: How to Complete AI Training Drills

So, you want to play PUBG but are forced to complete the AI Training Drills first. With all of the new players thanks to PUBG going free-to-play, this is something everyone will need to do. Here is how to complete the AI Training Drills in PUBG in order to get to the real action.

Unfortunately, the tutorial levels are not skippable. And that goes for new and returning players. While this can be extremely frustrating, it can't be bad to brush off some cobwebs.

AI Training Drills in PUBG

After completing the Basic Training tutorial, players will be forced to complete either 4 AI Training Drills or 10 AI Matches. If you want to be done with the AI tutorial, the quickest option is to complete the drills. Here is how to do just that.

AI Matches will be the only mode available to you after the Basic Training, so you will need to start that up. You can easily kill yourself quickly 10 times to achieve the required 10 AI Matches, but where is the fun in that? Plus, the 4 AI Training Drills aren’t that hard.

The 4 AI Training Drills you will need to accomplish in an AI Match are the following:

Win a chicken dinner (meaning you should get 1st place in an AI Match)

Get 5 total kills

Loot 1 total item from Care Packages

Drive vehicles 2000 m. in total

These 4 objectives can be accomplished in 1-3 games. The AI in PUBG are not that bright, so killing them, even as a beginner, isn’t challenging. You’ll get your 5 kills pretty quickly. And after getting all of those kills, it won’t be hard to win chicken dinner either. Just make sure to watch and follow the closing circle.

To loot 1 total item from a Care Package, look for airplanes dropping cargo. These will appear randomly across the map, but you’ll be able to hear them and see them. Once the cargo has landed, loot the Care Package and you’ll get some great gear.

Finding a vehicle to finish the drive 2000 m. challenge isn’t too difficult either. Vehicles can be found all over the map, but especially near buildings and cities.

And just like that, you’ve completed the 4 AI Training Drills in PUBG. That wasn’t so bad. Now you have full access to all the game modes. Have fun and win some chicken dinner!

PUBG: Battlegrounds is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.