Quicksilver Storm to Get a Catalyst in Destiny 2 Lightfall

The Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle went live in Destiny 2 sometime over the course of the Witch Queen expansion itself. However, to pick up this weapon, you will have to pre-order the Lightfall expansion.

All this while, the weapon didn’t have a catalyst. However, as spotted in the recent weapons trailer, this Auto Rifle will be receiving a new catalyst once the expansion goes live. So how do you acquire this catalyst? And what does it do?

How to Get the Quicksilver Storm Catalyst in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

It’s really hard to say how you will come across the catalyst for the Quicksilver Storm once the expansion goes live. However, just like many other Exotic weapons, Banshee-44 might be the one who offers you the quest related to this catalyst. On the off chance that he doesn’t do the same, a new vendor on Neomuna might offer you the quest related to this catalyst.

I personally feel that the new Neomuna vendor will be the one to give the Guardian the catalyst quest because the lore entry to this weapon talks about the Pouka, a creature related to the Cloudstriders on Neomuna. Up until now, almost every single Exotic Catalyst quest has involved the PvP mode in some capacity. So there’s a high chance that you will have to head over to the Crucible and defeat some Guardians to complete the catalyst mission. Alternatively, there’s also a chance that you might not have to head into the PvP activities either. But this bit is completely speculative for now. We’ll update this piece once we have more information about it.

What Does This Catalyst Do?

As noticed in the trailer, this catalyst seems to work only when the grenade launcher mode is activated. To get this mode, you will have to first land multiple hits on a target to convert your next rounds into homing micro-rockets. Once you’ve landed a few micro-rocket hits, you’ll be able to load a grenade into your weapon which can be deployed by using the alternative fire button.

Now, when this grenade detonates, it creates something known as a tangle. For now, this might be the only thing that the Quicksilver Storm catalyst does in Destiny 2. The true extent of its capabilities will be revealed once Lightfall goes live.

Apart from Quicksilver Storm, there are three new Exotic weapons and armor pieces that are set to go live in the new expansion. Destiny 2 Lightfall will release on February 28.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023