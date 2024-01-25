Ranking All Classes for Diablo 4 Season 3

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

With the release of a new Diablo 4 season comes changes to classes regarding overall potential. Season of the Construct has made tweaks to each class across the board, so we have created a new rank list of all classes so you know which is best for your seasonal character.

Recommended Videos

Ranking All Classes in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct

It’s important to know that any class in Diablo 4 Season 3 can be turned into something amazing, considering the numerous combinations of skills, abilities, aspects, etc. That said, some classes are overall better regarding sheer power, damage, and flexibility.

5. Druid

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While the Druid is arguably the coolest class in Diablo 4, it’s unfortunate to say it’s also the worst in Season of the Construct. It has benefits such as buffs to Spirit Boons, where Prickleskin’s Thorn’s amount is significantly increased, but it has the longest leveling process to get the build to a worthy level. It also doesn’t help that the Druid is incredibly difficult to master as a casual player. When looking at the benefits of the Druid compared to the benefits of the other classes on this list, it’s best to put the Druid on the back burner.

4. Necromancer

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Necromancer still has a ton going for it, being exceptionally quick at leveling due to Blood Lance and Bone Spear. Additionally, the end-game potential with this class is solid since there have been improvements to Blood and Iron Golems, as well as enhancements to Bone Spirit Aspects in Season of the Construct. That said, they lack the brute force and power that the other classes higher ranked in this list do.

3. Rogue

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Rogue has always been a fan favorite due to its fast-paced playstyle and quick leveling process. This still holds true in Diablo 4 Season 3, where it can quickly turn into a build that deals excellent damage, fast dodging to reduce incoming damage, and great range capabilities. Some Uniques got a change in Season of the Construct, including buffs to Windforce, Skyhunter, and Eaglehorn. One main reason the Rogue isn’t higher on this list is due to the learning curve to master.

2. Sorcerer

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sorcerer is a solid choice in Diablo 4 Season 3 due to the changes made. For example, Lightning Spear Critical Strikes now have the chance to make enemies Vulnerable, improving the overall potency of a build focused on that. Additionally, a new Unique called “Starfall Coronet” improves Meteor by adding an additional charge and dropping three additional meteors. That massive improvement makes Sorcerer one of the best in Season of the Construct if a player focuses on a build surrounding those two abilities.

1. Barbarian

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While Barbarians start off slow during the leveling process, they can become an unstoppable build towards the end game. This was similar to last season and remains true in Season of the Construct. With the improvements to the Charge skill, such as a massive increase in damage, you can demolish anything in your path. Some recommended builds include a focus on Rend and Upheaval, which can turn into, hands down, the best builds and playstyles in the entire game.

That concludes the ranking of all classes in Diablo 4 Season 3. Feel free to check out our guide on all the new aspects and uniques in Season of the Construct to prepare for your seasonal journey!

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2024