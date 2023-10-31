Reverse 1999 X Build | Best Psychubes and Team Composition

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

X is an intriguing character whose combination of dispelling and DPS abilities keep you in control. The best Reverse: 1999 build will incorporate his abilities to stop and silence the enemies, and with the right team composition and psychubes, X is a great addition to a hyper-offensive team!

For this build though, you’ll need to double down on what works for X, along with ideal party members to take advantage of his oppressive abilities against the enemy. Here’s the best X build in Reverse: 1999, and his best team compositions:

The Best Psychubes for X in Reverse 1999

The best Psychubes for X in Reverse: 1999 are either Balance, Please, or Blasphemer of Night. Blasphemer of Night will be your go-to Psychube, capitalizing on increased damage against enemies with at least 2 status effects, making Sotheby a great teammate choice.

Balance, Please is a great alternative for when you’re starting the battle, dealing increased damage against tougher foes and it’s boosted by his Intellect Afflatus.

Best 5-Star Psychubes for X

There are a couple of flexible options here, with A Satisfied Eater being great, offering +8% penetration when your HP is below 80%. This can help you stay on the offensive if you were recently struck by some powerful moves, while your healer focuses on bringing you back up. However, The Footloose is potentially more flexible, being devastating to opponents above 40% health and giving you boosted damage, which helps X and at least one other member of the team lay on the pain.

Reverse: 1999 Best X Team Compositions

Once you bring X to greater insight levels, your damage output and ability to effectively stop major threats from buffing themselves are awesome. X is a Reality DPS user, so you should pair him with Sotheby for healing and inflicting statuses on the enemy, and Regulus for DPS and Mental coverage. A good alternate would be A Knight and Medicine Pocket.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At Insight 1, he inflicts Silence on enemies whose Pos Status or Stats Ups he dispels, and Insight 2 sees him get an auto boost for DMG upon entering battle. Compound that with his Insight 3, allowing him to inflict Disconcert after using his Ultimate, it’s clear why Blasphemer of Night is great on him.

The Best F2P Team Composition for X

Given that the above team comps were made from characters I’ve obtained without spending anything, I will maintain that X, Sotheby, and Regulus, or X, A Knight, and Medicine Pocket would be my ideal teams. They inflict major pain and have just enough healing to mitigate anything that slips through.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2023