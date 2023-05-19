Rist Peninsula Dragon Tear Location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Some stories make you work to unravel the central mysteries of the plot, and this is done in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom using Geoglyphs. These enormous patterns on the Hyrule landscape, not unlike crop circles in concept, conceal tear-shaped patches where you can discover vital memories revealing where Zelda has gone, and the fate of the Master Sword. The final piece of this puzzle lies at Rist Peninsula, with this Dragon Tear being more important than all the others in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK).

What is the Rist Peninsula Dragon Tear Location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)?

You can only access the Rist Peninsula Dragon Tear when you’ve checked all the other 11 first in TOTK. The Rist Peninsula Dragon Tear, when it is available to access, is practically impossible to miss. The tear is given a special quest marker in the center of the spiral island formation directly east of Death Mountain and Akkala Highlands as part of a special main quest, “The Dragon’s Tears”.

Unlike other tears, there is no geoglyph obscuring its location, instead being visible in an open area ahead of the Gemimik Shrine. This is by far the easiest Dragon Tear to find in TOTK, but it’s also the most consequential, detailing Zelda’s devotion to supporting Link in his quest, and her time-traveling adventures, shedding light in more than one way on how the game’s events came to pass. There’s even a good chunk dedicated to supporting characters and what became of the Master Sword.

After the events of the cutscene, you’re surrounded by a haunting, ominous sprouting of flowers that are as poignant as they are appropriate at this moment.

To reach this Tear the quickest way, if you don’t have the Gemimik Shrine discovered yet, I’d recommend simply gliding from the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower. Taking this route east to skip the long spiral trek can save a headache, especially if you’re hoping not to get hit by any water octoroks on the way over.

This copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was played on the Nintendo Switch OLED edition, using Ver. 1.1.1.

- This article was updated on May 19th, 2023