Roblox Blox Fruits: How To Get Dragon Talon Fighting Style

If you’re looking to push your character to a new limit within the world of Blox Fruits, you’ll want to get your hands on the Dragon Talon Fighting Style. This powerful style will allow you to eliminate the many foes that lie on the islands surrounding you with ease, and make it much more difficult for your human-controlled enemies to know what your next plan of attack is.

But, if you don’t know how or where to get this fighting style, you may be looking for help. Look no further, as we will walk you through all the steps you’ll need to accomplish to unlock this fantastic fighting style. Here’s everything you need to know about finding and using the Dragon Talon Fighting Style in Blox Fruits!

Where To Find Dragon Talon Fighting Style In Blox Fruits

As you begin your journey toward unlocking a new fighting style, you’re going to need to make sure that you’ve gotten your hands on the Dragon Breath fighting style beforehand. If you have not unlocked this, you’ll want to go to the Second Sea Main Docks and speak to Sabi, an NPC hiding inside one of the holes inside of the large wall that separates parts of the town.

After you have reached Mastery Level 400 with this particular fighting style, you’re going to need to continue further on your journey. You’ll need to be quite far in the game and have access to the Third Sea to be able to unlock this second part of the fighting style. Once you have leveled up your character enough to unlock the Third Sea, it’s time to set sail.

As you venture forward through the Third Sea, you’re going to need to make sure that you have 3,000,000 Beli and 5,000 Fragments, which you will either be able to buy with Robux or earn some through completing special missions to earn these rare items. Once you have completed this part of the mission, you’ll need one final piece to complete the puzzle.

You’ll need to get your hands on the Fire Essense item, which can be easily obtained from the Random Suprise, which you can redeem for 50 Bones on Haunted Castle Island. Once you have obtained those bones, you’ll want to talk to the Death King, who is residing inside a catacomb with a few treasure chests inside of it. Talk to him until you obtain this item, and you’ll be set to finish up.

Once this is finished, you’ll want to search out the tallest castle in the area, and begin climbing up it as quickly as possible to make your way to Uzoth. He is hiding inside the large wooden wheel on the outside of the castle, so you’re going to need to use your parkour skills and all of your talents to make it up into this slightly hidden area. It’s on the backside of the castle, so keep your eyes peeled.

Speak to Uzoth, and you’ll be able to hand over your Fragments, Beli, and Fire Essence to obtain this rare Fighting Style! You’ll now have the ability to learn even more Mastery moves, and become the most unstoppable Pirate or Marine that the lands of Blox Fruits have ever seen!

