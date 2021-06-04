Roblox In the Heights Event: How to Get Roblox Flag

The In the Heights Block Party Event has finally begun in Roblox, and players can earn a special flag if they complete all of the scavenger hunts during the event. While there are many flags to collect during the event, the Roblox Flag is a special case and can only be obtained by finding all the missing numbers and graffiti scattered around the block. On top of that, you’ll also have to find a few other things before you can get it. Here’s how to get the Roblox Flag from the In the Heights Block Party event in Roblox.

How to Get the Roblox Flag from the In the Heights Event

To unlock the Roblox Flag, you must fill out every entry on Abuela’s Spanish Lessons list. You can get most of these entries done by finding all the missing numbers and graffiti, but you will also need to interact with the posters spread throughout the area to gather the rest of the words.

Most of the words come from the missing numbers and graffiti, but the posters are the tricky part because they’re not associated with any other quests. The ones people miss the most are the green Piragua poster in the alley that connects the street and the area with the picnic tables and umbrellas and the brown cafe con leche poster near the ice cream truck. You can check your progress for Abuela’s Spanish Lessons by clicking the notebook icon in the top right corner of the screen to see how many words you’re still missing.

When you complete Abuela’s Spanish Lessons, you’ll receive the Roblox Flag as a reward. Sadly, this is just an in-game reward, so you won’t be able to permanently unlock it for your Avatar. The same goes for Usnavi’s Hat and the Artist’s Backpack, which are the rewards for finding the missing numbers and graffiti. Along with these items, you can also claim three free emotes which are permanently added to your account, so be sure to do that before leaving the event. Also, check out our list of Roblox promo codes and free items for even more free gear.

