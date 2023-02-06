Roblox Pixel Piece – How To Get Geppo (Sky Walk) Technique

Gamers hoping to claim one of the most useful traversal techniques in Pixel Piece have been hunting down Geppo, or Sky Walk, since the release of this exciting experience in Roblox. Thankfully, it’s much easier than expected to find, and players will find themselves zipping around the map in no time.

But, where must players go to finally claim this amazing technique for their own, and what will they need to finally claim it? Let’s dive in and find out where players can obtain Geppo, and how they’ll be able to use it to make their way through this massive world with ease.

How To Obtain Geppo In Pixel Piece

Players hoping to finally get their hands on Geppo may need to wait a little longer or challenge their luck to not get destroyed by the NPC enemies in Syrup Island. Thankfully, as long as players have the Log Pose to find the location, they could technically unlock this skill as early as possible. They should make sure they have mastered the controls before jumping into this challenging Level 70+ location, however.

Once players have made landfall in Syrup Island, the next thing they’ll want to do is make their way directly up the slope that is straight ahead of them. At the top of the slope, rather than continuing forward, players will want to make a sharp turn to the West, where they will want to continue running.

After a bit of travel, players will spot an NPC that appears to be taking a nap, named Aninah. This is the NPC we are searching for that will teach us how to use Geppo. Speaking to Aninah, players will have the chance to learn this excellent traversal technique for 500 Beli, one of the cheapest upgrades available to players. After learning it, players will be able to take extra jumps while in the air, giving them the chance to make their way across the map in a matter of a few leaps and bounds.

Players that can claim the powerful Cutlass Charlie alongside this particular traversal method can be near unstoppable, especially if they decked themselves out with powerful accessories like the Clown Nose or the Kaba Scarf. With so many different things to see and experience, Pixel Piece has something for everyone to enjoy.

Roblox is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023