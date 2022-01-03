Rollback Netcode Games List (January 2022)

Looking for a list of all the Rollback Netcode Games? Well, you’re in the right place as AOTF has searched high and low throughout the web to find every game that has this unique feature. If you’re unfamiliar, Rollback Netcode is one of the many options that Game developers can currently employ for online gameplay. This feature is particularly prominent in fighting games but can be found anywhere quick inputs really make a difference. To put it simply, Rollback Netcode removes the delay found in input delay netcode and more closely pairs players’ button inputs to what is shown on screen. As long as the connection between players is optimal (high bandwidth), there should be little to no delay in what is smashed into the controller and displayed on the screen. Compared to Input delay netcode, this provides a smoother experience where competitive players can play at their highest level without needing to be in person. You didn’t come here for a history lesson though, so here’s your list of Rollback Netcode Games (including games expanded using GGPO or another variant) in alpha order.

Rollback Netcode Games List

Titles A – H



Acceleration Of Suguri 2

Blazing Strike

Brawlhalla

Breakers Collection

Coreupt

Darkstalkers Resurrection

Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax Ignition

Divekick

Dragon Ball: Zenkai Battle

Dual Souls: The Last Bearer

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara

Eternal Fighter Zero

Fantasy Strike

Fight of Animals

Fight of Gods

Fighting EX Layer

Final Fight: Double Impact

Fly Punch Boom!

FOOTSIES Rollback Edition

For Honor

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R

Titles I – P



Injustice 2

Killer Instinct

Killer Instinct 2 Classic

Killer Instinct Classic

Lethal League

Lethal League Blaze

Maiden & Spell

Marvel vs Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes

Marvel vs. Capcom Origins

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Melty Blood Actress Again Current Code

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

MerFight: Curse of the Arctic Prince

Metal Revolution

Metal Slug

Mighty Fight Federation

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat XL

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Omen of Sorrow

PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale

Pocket Rumble

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Punch Planet

Titles Q – Z



Rising Thunder

Rivals of Aether

River City Ransom: Underground

Rushdown Revolt

Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection

Samurai Shodown V Special

Skullgirls

Skullgirls Mobile Version

Slayers for Hire

Spelunky 2

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike Online Edition

Street Fighter V

Street Fighter X Tekken

Super Smash Bros. Melee

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Terrordrome – Reign of the Legends

The King of Fighters 2002: Unlimited Match

The King of Fighters ’97 Global Match

The King of Fighters XV

The Last Blade 2

Them’s Fightin’ Herds

Tough Love Arena

Touhou Hisoutensoku

Touhou Suimusou: Immaterial and Missing Power

Umineko: Golden Fantasia

Windjammers

Windjammers 2

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2022