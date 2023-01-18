Should You Choose Tennis or Volleyball in Persona 3 Portable?

When playing as the female protagonist in Persona 3 Portable, you’ll be given the choice to either play volleyball or tennis for the school year. Just like the choice to join either the health committee or library committee, this decision will affect one of your potential social links. Don’t worry though, the changes are minor. Here are the differences between the tennis team and volleyball team in Persona 3 Portable so you can make the right decision for your playthrough.

Should You Choose Tennis or Volleyball in Persona 3?

To start, this choice is not that big of a deal. Your sports team choice will unlock a social link, but it’ll be with the same character regardless of your decision. You’ll be hanging out with Rio Iwasaki no matter what for your Chariot Aracana social link. The only differences are cosmetic, such as the uniform that you’ll wear or the background for social scenes. You’ll still get the same dialogue and story sequences no matter what you choose.

After joining either the tennis team or volleyball team, you can find Rio outside of your classroom after school to hang out with her and progress her social link. Her Arcana is the Chariot, which allows for the fusion of powerful personas like Thor once you’ve formed a strong enough bond.

Rio is actually exclusive to the female protagonist in Persona 3 Portable. The male protagonist gets to choose between three different sports teams and gets his own unique character for the Chariot Arcana social link in his route. That’s just one of many differences between the male and female protagonists of Persona 3 Portable. One route isn’t necessarily better than the other, but if you’re looking to create social links with some party members like Akihiko, your choice of gender may prevent you from doing so.

Persona 3 Portable is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.