Should You Join the Basketball or Soccer Team in Persona 4 Golden?

Image: Atlus

You’re playing Persona 4 Golden, and a just over the halfway point of April in Inaba you’re given your first choice that feels genuinely significant. Mere days after your first encounters in the TV World, you’ll finally be able to join one of 2 sports clubs. This might be a difficult choice for first-time Persona 4 Golden players, concerned that they might miss out on certain storylines and rewards depending on their choice of Basketball or Soccer club.

Basketball or Soccer Club in Persona 4 Golden: What is the Difference?

Image: Atlus

Image: Atlus

Image: Atlus

The first thing you should know when choosing between Basketball and Soccer in Persona 4 Golden is that they’ll still give you Social Links with the same arcana, Strength. Daisuke represents the Soccer club, while Kou represents Basketball. While the stories are a subjective matter of what to choose, we recommend the Soccer club entirely because this makes it easier to get the Compulsive Reader achievement. Don’t forget, this option is available to you on 4/19.

Why You Should Join the Basketball Club in Persona 4 Golden

The Soccer club is an easier resource because, while the Basketball club is easier to grow your Strength Social Link, the Soccer club has no enforced deadlines for getting books you might miss out on otherwise. The Basketball club, however, requires you to be at a specific Social Link to receive missable books on these 3 dates:

Rank 1-3 for 5/29

Rank 4 for 7/10 — You’ll receive a call from Kou to invite you to study. Make sure to say you’re allergic to math to get this book.

Rank 7 for 8/10 — You can be any Social Link rank with Kou that isn’t 5 or 6.

Note that none of these limits are affected by Soccer. Additionally, Daisuke’s story is legitimately entertaining and relatable, and perhaps most importantly, it’ll be easier to manage, even though growing your bond might be slower. While it’s not the same crucial feature as some of the Social Link deadlines, this will easily influence your choice if you’re hunting for achievements or are a general completionist.

Persona 4 Golden releases worldwide for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on January 19, 2023, as well as already being released on PlayStation Vita and PC.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023