Should You Kill the Owlbear in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Have you encountered the owlbear in Baldur’s Gate 3 and pondered whether to kill it? I’ve had the same thought, especially after spotting its cub.

While it may appear obvious to attack the owlbear, it’s worth considering the potential repercussions. Could there be any benefits to sparing the beast’s life? Does its newborn serve any purpose? Is there any use to its newborn?

What Happens if You Kill the Owlbear in BG3?

You’ll earn experience points (XP) and possibly an Inspiration point if your character has specific backgrounds such as Outlander. However, it’s important to note that these rewards are not unique as there are many other ways to earn them. There’s nothing unique or particularly special that one can gain or lose from killing the owlbear, except for gaining Gale’s and Shadowheart’s approval when you decide to leave the beast alone. So this decision is ultimately yours.

What Happens if You Let the Owlbear Live?

Regrettably, choosing not to kill the owlbear doesn’t prevent its inevitable death. You can avoid the cave and raid it using invisibility spells or potions, or by waiting for a group of goblins to kill the owlbear after you take a Long Rest. The good news is that you can still loot the owlbear’s corpse and nest without getting your hands dirty. Whether you kill the owlbear or not doesn’t really affect the storyline, as long as you leave the cub unharmed.

What Happens to the Owlbear’s Cub in Baldur’s Gate 3?

If you fancy the idea of having an owlbear cub as a pet, you must ensure not to harm it at all. You can also let the goblins kill the owlbear mother. Either way, the goblins will take the cub with them. You will find it at the goblin camp where you meet Minthara. If you rescue the cub, it will appear at your own camp later. This will happen no matter how the owlbear mother dies, but make sure to do all that during Act 1.

If you use the Speak with Animals spell, the cub will talk to you about goblins and his mother. The young owlbear can share many intriguing details if you’re keen to discover some peculiar facts about the unique species of Faerûn. If you keep it around, you might even be able to summon it during the final battle.

